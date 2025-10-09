Former Union Minister Rajen Gohain, 17 Others Quit BJP In Assam

In a major political development, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajen Gohain resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 9, 2025, along with 17 other members in Assam.

Gohain, who has been a key figure in Assam politics for over two decades, submitted his resignation at Bajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, the state BJP headquarters. His exit is being viewed as a significant blow to the party, given his long association and deep influence in the Nagaon region.

A four-time Member of Parliament, Gohain represented the Nowgong (Nagaon) Lok Sabha constituency from 1999 to 2019, consistently securing victories across four consecutive general elections. During his tenure, he held several important roles and was appointed Minister of State for Railways in July 2016, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term.

