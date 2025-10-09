Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Supreme Court Calls For Early Sex Education In Schools, Says 'Not Limited To Classes IX To XII'



Dissatisfied with the current Class IX start, the SC emphasised the need to educate children about puberty, consent, and responsible behaviour at a younger age.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday emphasised the need to introduce sex education at an earlier stage in schools, rather than restricting it to students in Classes IX through XII. The recommendation was made during a hearing on the bail application of a 15-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl, highlighting the urgency of early awareness regarding puberty and sexual behaviour.

SC Calls For Early Sex Education 

The bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe, observed that both the victim and the accused were adolescents, underscoring the importance of preparing students for physical, emotional, and social changes well before high school, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The case originates from a First Information Report (FIR) filed on October 20, 2023, at Hayat Nagar police station in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh. According to the complaint, the girl, a Class 10 student, was allegedly coerced into a sexual act by the boy after he took her to his residence. She later discovered she was pregnant, leading to legal action under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC, and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, reported Live Law.

Initially, the Juvenile Justice Board denied bail, a decision upheld by the sessions court and the Allahabad High Court. However, the Supreme Court intervened in September 2025, issuing an interim order for the boy’s release under conditions laid out by the Juvenile Justice Board. On October 8, the Court finalized this decision, overturning the High Court’s earlier ruling.

During the proceedings, the Uttar Pradesh government submitted an affidavit noting that sex education currently begins in Class IX as per NCERT guidelines. The Court expressed dissatisfaction with this approach, stressing that adolescents should be educated about bodily changes, consent, and responsible behavior well before reaching high school. It urged educational authorities to reevaluate and enhance the curriculum to better equip children for the challenges of adolescence.


Advertisement

