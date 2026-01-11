A large gas balloon, allegedly originating from Bangladesh, was recovered on Sunday in Cachar district.
Mystery Balloon From Bangladesh Found In Assam Raises Alarm: Sparks Security Probe
A large gas balloon bearing the name of a school in Bangladesh was recovered from an agricultural field in Assam prompting a police investigation.
A large gas balloon, allegedly originating from Bangladesh, was recovered on Sunday in Assam’s Cachar district, triggering panic among local residents and prompting a police investigation. According to police officials, the balloon was found in the Borkhola area of Cachar and bore the name of Ghilachhara Dwimukhi High School, located in Sylhet, Bangladesh. The unusually large object reportedly descended into an agricultural field, immediately drawing the attention of villagers. Alarmed by its presence, locals informed the Village Defence Party (VDP), which subsequently alerted the police.
Local Residents Alert Village Defence Party
Alarmed by the balloon’s presence, local residents alerted the Village Defence Party (VDP), which in turn informed the police. Responding swiftly, a police team reached the spot, followed by Partha Pratim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police, Cachar. By the time officials arrived, a large crowd had assembled at the site, prompting authorities to cordon off the area as a precautionary measure.
Police said the balloon carried photographs of three individuals along with text in Bengali, heightening security concerns. The object has since been secured, and a detailed technical and security examination is currently underway. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine how the balloon crossed the international border and whether it poses any security threat. Officials said all angles, including accidental drift and deliberate deployment, are being examined.
Related Video
National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Frequently Asked Questions
What was recovered in Assam's Cachar district?
Where was the balloon found and what was written on it?
The balloon was found in the Borkhola area of Cachar and bore the name of Ghilachhara Dwimukhi High School from Sylhet, Bangladesh.
How did authorities respond to the balloon's discovery?
Local residents alerted the Village Defence Party, which informed the police. Officials cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.
What were the security concerns raised by the balloon?
The balloon carried photographs of three individuals and text in Bengali, heightening security concerns. Authorities are investigating potential threats.