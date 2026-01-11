Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMystery Balloon From Bangladesh Found In Assam Raises Alarm: Sparks Security Probe

Mystery Balloon From Bangladesh Found In Assam Raises Alarm: Sparks Security Probe

A large gas balloon bearing the name of a school in Bangladesh was recovered from an agricultural field in Assam prompting a police investigation.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 09:53 PM (IST)

A large gas balloon, allegedly originating from Bangladesh, was recovered on Sunday in Assam’s Cachar district, triggering panic among local residents and prompting a police investigation. According to police officials, the balloon was found in the Borkhola area of Cachar and bore the name of Ghilachhara Dwimukhi High School, located in Sylhet, Bangladesh. The unusually large object reportedly descended into an agricultural field, immediately drawing the attention of villagers. Alarmed by its presence, locals informed the Village Defence Party (VDP), which subsequently alerted the police.

Local Residents Alert Village Defence Party

Alarmed by the balloon’s presence, local residents alerted the Village Defence Party (VDP), which in turn informed the police. Responding swiftly, a police team reached the spot, followed by Partha Pratim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police, Cachar. By the time officials arrived, a large crowd had assembled at the site, prompting authorities to cordon off the area as a precautionary measure.

Police said the balloon carried photographs of three individuals along with text in Bengali, heightening security concerns. The object has since been secured, and a detailed technical and security examination is currently underway. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine how the balloon crossed the international border and whether it poses any security threat. Officials said all angles, including accidental drift and deliberate deployment, are being examined.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Frequently Asked Questions

What was recovered in Assam's Cachar district?

A large gas balloon, allegedly originating from Bangladesh, was recovered on Sunday in Cachar district.

Where was the balloon found and what was written on it?

The balloon was found in the Borkhola area of Cachar and bore the name of Ghilachhara Dwimukhi High School from Sylhet, Bangladesh.

How did authorities respond to the balloon's discovery?

Local residents alerted the Village Defence Party, which informed the police. Officials cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

What were the security concerns raised by the balloon?

The balloon carried photographs of three individuals and text in Bengali, heightening security concerns. Authorities are investigating potential threats.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 09:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Assam INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Hits 28,000 Runs, Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar In Cricket History
Virat Kohli Hits 28,000 Runs, Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar In Cricket History
News
Sikh Nagar Kirtan Targeted Again In New Zealand: Procession Disrupted, Participants Intimidated
Sikh Nagar Kirtan Targeted Again In New Zealand: Procession Disrupted, Participants Intimidated
Science
Countdown Begins: ISRO Gears Up For First Satellite Launch Of 2026
Countdown Begins: ISRO Gears Up For First Satellite Launch Of 2026
World
'Make A Deal Or No Oil': Trump Threatens Cuba After Venezuela Shift
'Make A Deal Or No Oil': Trump Threatens Cuba After Venezuela Shift
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget