HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIndia @ 2047 Youth Conclave: Shiv Pandit Raises Alarm Over Unchecked OTT Content & Screen Addiction

ABP Network hosts the India @ 2047 Youth Conclave in New Delhi, bringing leaders and youth voices together to discuss nation building, education, screens, censorship and social media impact.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 11:10 AM (IST)

ABP Network is hosting its much-anticipated India @ 2047 Youth Conclave in New Delhi on Tuesday, creating a platform for meaningful dialogue on the aspirations, responsibilities and challenges of India’s young population. The day-long event is witnessing participation from political leaders, social innovators, sportspersons and voices from culture and entertainment, all coming together to discuss the roadmap towards a developed India by the year 2047.

Designed as a youth-driven forum, the conclave focuses on nation-building, resilience, education, career pathways and participation in public life. Through keynote addresses, themed panel discussions and interactive sessions, the event aims to encourage young Indians to actively engage with issues shaping their future.

Shiv Pandit Raises Concerns Over Screen Content and Censorship

One of the notable sessions at the conclave featured actor Shiv Pandit, who spoke candidly about evolving content trends and the issue of censorship across OTT platforms and theatres. During the discussion, Pandit highlighted how screen content in recent years has crossed boundaries, raising questions about responsibility and regulation.

He pointed to the kind of material that was widely available on screens a couple of years ago, suggesting that unchecked content could have a lasting impact on audiences, particularly younger viewers. His comments brought attention to the need for a balanced approach between creative freedom and social responsibility.

Social Media, Screens and the Impact on Young Minds

Pandit also addressed the growing influence of screens, smartphones and social media on mental well-being. He spoke about how excessive screen exposure and constant online engagement can affect the way young people think and perceive the world around them.

Drawing examples from international practices, the actor referred to countries that have implemented restrictions on social media usage. These measures, he noted, reflect a global acknowledgment of the psychological impact digital platforms can have, especially on younger generations.

Conversations That Shape the Future

The India @ 2047 Youth Conclave is expected to continue with discussions that explore how policy, culture and technology intersect in shaping India’s future. By encouraging open dialogue on sensitive and relevant topics, the event reinforces the importance of youth participation in defining the nation’s long-term vision.

A Platform for Youth Voices and Nation Building

The India @ 2047 Youth Conclave aligns with the broader vision of positioning India as a developed nation by its 100th year of Independence. By bringing together leaders and changemakers from diverse backgrounds, the event seeks to bridge generational perspectives while keeping young voices at the centre of the conversation.

Speakers at the conclave will address how education, innovation and responsible citizenship can play a transformative role in shaping the country’s future. Interactive discussions are expected to give participants an opportunity to share concerns, ideas and aspirations directly with influential decision-makers.

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
India@2047 Youth Conclave ABP Network Event Shiv Pandit Censorship OTT Censorship India Youth Conclave New Delhi
