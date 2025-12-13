Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Goa government during his three-day visit to the state, alleging 13 years of corruption, misgovernance, and what he termed “goonda raj” ahead of the district panchayat elections.

Kejriwal Targets BJP Over Alleged Corruption

Speaking at a public meeting in support of AAP’s district panchayat candidate James Fernandes in Zelmav, Kejriwal alleged that the Pramod Sawant-led government operated a “weekly payoff system”. He claimed that an Anjuna-area nightclub, which reportedly caused the deaths of 25 people, was allowed to function despite lacking building permission, trade licence, and excise approval. According to him, while small traders and common citizens struggle to obtain basic approvals without paying bribes, large corporates and nightclubs receive undue benefits.

‘Goa’s Roads Are In A Dire State’

Kejriwal said the condition of roads in Goa has severely deteriorated. Referring to the ‘Sapura Campaign’, he stated that over one lakh families had signed complaints highlighting poor road infrastructure. He contrasted this with Punjab, where AAP claims to have built 43,000 kilometres of high-quality roads, adding that similar development was possible in Goa if there was political intent.

Allegations Of Goonda Raj And Governance Failure

Kejriwal asserted that the people of Goa must free themselves from corruption and intimidation. He cited examples of AAP MLAs Benji Silva and Cruz Silva, claiming they neither took commissions nor bribes and served their constituencies honestly. He said more than 2,500 patients were receiving free treatment at clinics run from their offices.

Highlighting unemployment among Goa’s youth, Kejriwal said many are forced to seek jobs outside the state. He claimed that under AAP’s government in Punjab, 55,000 youths received jobs without recommendations or bribes. He also opposed the proposed coal jetty for the Adani group, warning of increased pollution and hardship for locals, and challenged Chief Minister Sawant to clarify whether he stood with corporates or Goa’s people.

Atishi Calls For Unity Against BJP

AAP Goa in-charge Atishi urged citizens to unite against corruption, questioning the preparedness of alliance parties. She said AAP could defeat the BJP if people voted collectively. Party leader Venzy Viegas raised long-standing issues faced by taxi drivers and assured sustained solutions.

Concluding his address, Kejriwal appealed to voters to support AAP for honest governance and development, warning that corruption and intimidation would continue if the BJP remained in power. He reiterated that AAP’s focus remains on public welfare and transparent administration.