A senior Army officer has been barred from flying for five years after being accused of a “murderous assault” on four SpiceJet ground employees at Srinagar Airport. The incident, which occurred on July 26, reportedly stemmed from a dispute over excess cabin baggage.

According to news agency ANI, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the officer has been put on the no-fly list for five years.

The officer, who was travelling on flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi, carried two cabin bags weighing 16 kg in total—well above the permitted 7 kg limit. When informed of the baggage rules and asked to pay the applicable charges, he allegedly refused and attempted to force his way into the aerobridge without completing boarding formalities, the SpiceJet’s stated.

The airline said he was escorted back by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, but what followed turned into a violent confrontation at the boarding gate.

SpiceJet detailed that four employees sustained serious injuries, including a spinal fracture and jaw trauma, after being repeatedly punched, kicked, and even struck with a queue stand. “One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor, but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee,” the statement noted.

Another staff member attempting to help the unconscious colleague was also attacked. “Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted,” the airline added.

All injured employees were taken to hospital, where they remain under treatment.

Victim Recalls Harrowing Experience

SpiceJet staffer Mudasir Ahmad, who suffered a spinal fracture during the altercation, recounted the assault in an interview with ANI. He said, “He hit me on my face with baggage. He slapped me and started hitting me. He used his fist and feet to hit me. At the end, he punched me and I fell down.”

Ahmad added that the officer’s anger escalated when told to pay extra for his luggage. “He had two bags. I stopped him for checking. As soon as I asked him to move to the side, he started shouting. I told him that his hand baggage weighed 16 kg and he was carrying two bags, while just one, weighing 7 kg, is allowed. I told him that he would have to pay for extra baggage. He started shouting again,” Ahmad recalled.

He further alleged that the officer not only shoved CISF personnel but also threw belongings from his bag at staff before the violent attack ensued.

Army Assures Cooperation in Probe

Following the incident, SpiceJet lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with local police and formally requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take strict action. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has since placed the officer on India’s no-fly list for five years.

The Indian Army, in a statement, confirmed that it is aware of the matter and is extending full cooperation to investigating authorities. “The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on 26 July has come to the notice of the Indian Army. The Indian Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case,” an Army official said, as per ANI.

SpiceJet, meanwhile, reiterated its stance, saying it “strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion.”