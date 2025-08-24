India Tests Maiden Flight Of Indigenous Integrated Air Defence Weapon System | WATCH

India has successfully carried out the first-ever flight tests of its indigenously developed Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), a major milestone in the country’s defence capabilities. The tests were conducted off the coast of Odisha at around 12:30 pm on August 23, 2025, marking a key step in advancing India’s self-reliant military technology.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) shared a video of the successful trial on X, describing IADWS as “a multi-layered air defence solution that integrates indigenous Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles, and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).”

Watch The Video

DRDO shared the test visuals on X, saying "Maiden flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) was successfully conducted on 23 Aug 2025 at around 1230 Hrs off the coast of Odisha.

IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising of all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high power laser based Directed Energy Weapon(DEW)."

Maiden flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) was successfully conducted on 23 Aug 2025 at around 1230 Hrs off the coast of Odisha.



IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising of all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM),… pic.twitter.com/Jp3v1vEtJp — DRDO (@DRDO_India) August 24, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the achievement on X, stating:

"The DRDO has successfully conducted the maiden flight tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System off the coast of Odisha. IADWS, comprising QRSAM, VSHORADS, and a high-power DEW, is a unique multi-layered air defence system. I congratulate DRDO, the Indian Armed Forces, and the defence industry for this remarkable achievement. This test reinforces our multi-layered air-defence capability and will strengthen the protection of critical facilities against aerial threats."

The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted the maiden flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), on 23 Aug 2025 at around 1230 Hrs off the coast of Odisha.



IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising of all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air… pic.twitter.com/TCfTJ4SfSS — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2025

The IADWS is designed as a multi-layered aerial shield, combining cutting-edge indigenous technologies. The QRSAM and VSHORADS missiles provide rapid-response interception of incoming threats, while the high-energy laser DEW adds an advanced layer capable of neutralising drones, missiles, and high-speed aircraft. Together, these systems form a robust defence network that significantly boosts India’s strategic deterrence.

Officials described the successful trial as a landmark in India’s push for defence self-reliance. By showcasing a fully integrated, multi-layered air defence system, the country has reinforced its ability to safeguard critical infrastructure and counter evolving aerial threats.