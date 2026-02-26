Supreme Court Halts Aravalli Mining, Seeks Expert Panel To Define Protected Hills

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the environment ministry and other stakeholders to suggest names of domain experts for the panel which would define the Aravalli hills and ranges, and observed that only lawful mining would be allowed in the region.

The top court, on December 29, took note of the outcry over the new definition of the Aravallis and kept in abeyance its November 20 directions that accepted a uniform definition of these hills and ranges. It had also stalled all mining activities.

It remarked that there was a need to resolve "critical ambiguities", including whether the criteria of 100-metre elevation and the 500-metre gap between hills would strip a significant portion of the range of environmental protection.

On Thursday, a top court bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi extended its earlier stay order for the time being.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for a litigant, said the company has a valid mining license, and it had won the right to mine after a protracted battle, and now, because of the order of this court, the same has been stalled.

"We will allow lawful mining only... let the experts tell us (the definition). We will cross all bridges and reach the right destination," the CJI said.

The bench also asked lawyer Jay Cheema to assist it in the hearing of the case. Senior advocate K Parmeswar is already assisting the bench as an amicus curiae.

"We request the ministry (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) to suggest a panel of domain experts along with their profiles. Senior counsels are also requested to give profiles of some eminent domain experts for the purpose of constituting the committee, as was observed by this court," the bench said.

The bench said it was conscious of the fact that all activities, especially mining by licensed firms, have also come to a halt. "However, such a status quo will have to be maintained for the time being till some preliminary issues are answered in a phased manner. Post this matter… for the constitution of the committee," the CJI said.

The top court bench also asked the stakeholders to submit their written notes by March 10 after the amicus curiae submitted his suggestions to the bench on the aspect of definitions of the Aravalli hills and ranges.

The bench said it will set up the panel of experts and frame issues to be decided on the next date of hearing.

Earlier, the bench said it seemed prima facie that the earlier report of a committee and the verdict had "omitted to expressly clarify certain critical issues" and there is a "dire need to further probe" to prevent any regulatory gaps that might undermine the ecological integrity of the Aravalli region.

It had also directed that, as set out in the order dated May 9, 2024, until further orders, no permission shall be granted for mining in the 'Aravalli Hills and Ranges', as defined in the August 25, 2010, FSI report, without its prior permission.

"There has been a significant outcry among environmentalists, who have expressed profound concern about the potential for misinterpretation and improper implementation of the newly adopted definition and this court's directions," the bench had said.

The top court had on November 20, 2025, accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and banned the grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until experts' reports are out.

It had accepted the recommendations of a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges to protect the world's oldest mountain system.

The committee had recommended that "Aravalli Hill" be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and an "Aravalli Range" will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

