Andhra Shocker: Surgical Blade Left Inside Patient's Stomach After Surgery At Narasaraopet Hospital

Ramadevi, admitted to a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Narasaraopet for minor surgery, had a surgical blade left in her abdomen.

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking case of medical negligence has emerged from the Government Hospital in Narasaraopet, Palnadu district. Ramadevi, a resident of Balayya Nagar, was admitted for a minor surgical procedure — but doctors allegedly left a surgical blade inside her abdomen during the operation.

Despite repeatedly complaining of severe abdominal pain after the surgery, hospital staff dismissed her concerns as “normal” and discharged her. As the pain intensified, Ramadevi underwent a scan today, which revealed the horrifying truth: a surgical blade was still lodged inside her stomach.

The doctor who performed the surgery, Dr Narayana Swamy, and his team are accused of gross negligence. Shocked by the revelation, the patient’s relatives rushed her back to the hospital and staged a protest demanding strict action. They also alleged that the doctor had charged Rs 25,000 for what was supposed to be a minor procedure.

The incident has sparked widespread anger, raising serious questions about patient safety and accountability in government hospitals.

ALSO READ: National Herald Case: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Asked To Appear Before EOW On Dec 19

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh
