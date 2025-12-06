National Herald Case: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Asked To Appear Before EOW On Dec 19

Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has issued a formal notice to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, directing him to furnish extensive financial and transactional records. The notice, dated November 29, instructs him to submit the required documents to the EOW office by December 19 as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to officials, the probe includes an examination of Shivakumar’s personal financial background as well as details of his association with the Congress party. The notice reportedly raises questions about payments categorised as donations and their eventual destination.

EOW Notice Seeks Clarity On Payments Linked To Young Indian

In its communication, the EOW has sought an explanation on whether the payments under scrutiny were made on someone’s direction and if Shivakumar or related entities were aware of how the funds were ultimately used. “On whose instance/instructions were you or your associated entities made above said payments in the name of donation? Were you knowledgeable about the end use of the funds, which were transferred to M/s Young Indian (YI)? If yes, provide the complete details,” the notice states.

Investigators are expected to analyse the responses before determining their next steps in the case.

Shivakumar Calls Notice “Shocking,” Labels Probe Political

Reacting to the development, Shivakumar expressed strong displeasure, insisting that he had already submitted all relevant material to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “It is very shocking to me. I had given all the details to the ED. ED had also summoned my brother and me. We had given all the notice. There is nothing wrong. It is our institution. We, as congressmen, have also supported the institution... There is nothing like hide and seek. Everything is in black and white,” he said, as per a report on ANI.

He questioned the need for fresh action by Delhi Police, especially after the ED had already filed a chargesheet. “I don't know why, even after the ED also filed a charge sheet, there was no need for the police to register a case. We will take up this case and fight it in the court of law. This is harassment... It is our money. We can give to anyone who may like it when we pay taxes. There is nothing involved. Already, the PMLA case is over... They have already filed the charge sheet, so what more can they do? Just to harass Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and all the supporters, they are trying to create confusion...” he added.