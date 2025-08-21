Student Found Dead At Andhra's IIIT-Idupulapaya; Mobile Addiction, Father's Death Suspected

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaStudent Found Dead At Andhra's IIIT-Idupulapaya; Mobile Addiction, Father's Death Suspected

Narasimha Naidu, who was a student of the Pre-University Course (PUC) second year at Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Ongole, allegedly hanged himself at University restroom.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Amaravati, Aug 21 (IANS) A student was found dead at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district on Thursday.

Narasimha Naidu, who was a student of the Pre-University Course (PUC) second year at Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Ongole, allegedly hanged himself in a bathroom at the campus of RGUKT, also known as IIIT-RK Valley (Idupulapaya).

The student hailed from Fareedpet in Etcherla mandal of Srikakulam district.

Police shifted the student's body to a government hospital at Vempalle for autopsy.

RGUKT authorities informed the student's family. The police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Mobile phone addiction and the recent death of his father are suspected to be the reasons behind the extreme step.

The student had come to IIIT-RK Valley to attend a programme.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old student in Bhainsa town of Telangana's Nirmal district was found dead.

He allegedly committed suicide after his parents denied him access to a mobile phone to make him focus on studies

The student "hanged" himself at his house on Wednesday night. Rishindra had completed Class 9 and was about to take admission in the 10th standard.

The student's family has recently moved from Hyderabad to Bhainsa for business.

Rishindra and his sister had passed Class 9, and their parents were planning to admit them into Class 10 at a school in Bhainsa.

Rishindra was allegedly addicted to playing PUBG on his mobile phone, and his parents had scolded him for spending too much time on the phone and not focusing on education.

The student's parents had taken his mobile phone three days ago and asked him to focus on his studies.

Depressed over being denied access to a mobile phone, the student took the extreme step.

Police shifted the body to the government hospital for autopsy and took up the investigation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
