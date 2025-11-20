Andhra Pradesh Launches WhatsApp Service For Instant Paddy Procurement Booking

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAndhra Pradesh Launches WhatsApp Service For Instant Paddy Procurement Booking

AP farmers can now book paddy procurement slots instantly via WhatsApp. AI-guided system allows date, time, centre, and variety selection, eliminating long queues at procurement centres.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amaravati, Nov 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Thursday announced the launch of a new WhatsApp-based service that allows farmers to instantly book paddy procurement slots.

Manohar said the NDA coalition government introduced the facility to simplify the procurement process and ensure farmers no longer lose time waiting at procurement centres.

"Farmers can now instantly book their paddy procurement slots through our newly launched WhatsApp-based service," Manohar said at a press conference.

He said farmers need only send a "Hi" message to 7337359375 to begin the booking process. An AI-enabled voice system will then guide them step-by-step to enter their Aadhaar number, verify their name, select a procurement centre, choose from three available dates, and pick a preferred time slot.

Farmers can also select the variety of paddy they intend to sell and specify the number of bags.

A coupon code will be issued upon completion, confirming the booking, the minister said.

Manohar added that the system enables farmers to visit the selected centre at their chosen date and time without delays, and noted that every step has been designed for simple, one-click navigation on WhatsApp.

He said the initiative aims to eliminate long queues and repeated requests at procurement centres, ensuring a smoother and more efficient process this season. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Farmers PADDY PROCUREMENT WhatsApp Booking Service AI-enabled System
