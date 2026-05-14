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HomeNewsIndiaAmul, Mother Dairy Milk Prices Increased From Today: Check Revised Rates

Amul, Mother Dairy Milk Prices Increased From Today: Check Revised Rates

Amul and Mother Dairy milk prices have increased by Rs 2 per litre from today, with companies citing higher procurement and fuel costs.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 May 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Buffalo milk prices increased by Rs 4 per litre.

Milk prices have gone up across several parts of India from today after dairy majors Amul and Mother Dairy announced a Rs 2 per litre increase in the prices of key liquid milk variants. The revised rates came into effect on May 14 and are expected to impact household budgets already under pressure from rising food and fuel costs. Both companies said the hike was necessary due to higher procurement, transportation and packaging expenses.

Revised Rates

Under the new pricing structure in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, a 500 ml pack of Amul Slim will now cost Rs 27, while Amul Taaza has been priced at Rs 30. Amul Cow Milk will retail at Rs 31 and Amul Gold at Rs 36 for a 500 ml pack.

Buffalo milk prices have seen a steeper rise, increasing by Rs 4 per litre to Rs 80.

Mother Dairy has also revised prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from today.

Also Read: ‘Keep Expenses In Check’: PM Modi’s Big Message To Ministers At Cabinet Meeting

Why Prices Have Gone Up

Amul’s parent body, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), said rising cattle feed prices, fuel costs and packaging expenses were behind the latest revision.

The federation added that milk procurement prices paid to farmers had increased by Rs 30 per kilogram of fat over the past year, marking a 3.7 per cent rise compared to May 2025.

According to GCMMF, nearly 80 paise of every rupee spent by consumers on milk and dairy products goes directly to milk producers. The cooperative said the increase would help ensure better returns for farmers and support higher milk production.

Mother Dairy also attributed its price revision to a sharp rise in procurement costs, stating that prices paid to farmers had increased by nearly 6 per cent over the last year.

Also Read: Rupee Hits Record Low At 95.86: Are Your Everyday Purchases About To Get More Expensive?

Before You Go

NEET Paper Leak: Accused Alleges “Big Names Being Protected”, CBI Probe Expands to Bihar

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
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India Inflation PM Modi Appeal Amul Mother Dairy Milk Prices
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