Amul, Mother Dairy Milk Prices Increased From Today: Check Revised Rates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Buffalo milk prices increased by Rs 4 per litre.

Milk prices have gone up across several parts of India from today after dairy majors Amul and Mother Dairy announced a Rs 2 per litre increase in the prices of key liquid milk variants. The revised rates came into effect on May 14 and are expected to impact household budgets already under pressure from rising food and fuel costs. Both companies said the hike was necessary due to higher procurement, transportation and packaging expenses.

Revised Rates

Under the new pricing structure in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, a 500 ml pack of Amul Slim will now cost Rs 27, while Amul Taaza has been priced at Rs 30. Amul Cow Milk will retail at Rs 31 and Amul Gold at Rs 36 for a 500 ml pack.

Buffalo milk prices have seen a steeper rise, increasing by Rs 4 per litre to Rs 80.

Mother Dairy has also revised prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from today.

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Why Prices Have Gone Up

Amul’s parent body, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), said rising cattle feed prices, fuel costs and packaging expenses were behind the latest revision.

The federation added that milk procurement prices paid to farmers had increased by Rs 30 per kilogram of fat over the past year, marking a 3.7 per cent rise compared to May 2025.

According to GCMMF, nearly 80 paise of every rupee spent by consumers on milk and dairy products goes directly to milk producers. The cooperative said the increase would help ensure better returns for farmers and support higher milk production.

Mother Dairy also attributed its price revision to a sharp rise in procurement costs, stating that prices paid to farmers had increased by nearly 6 per cent over the last year.

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