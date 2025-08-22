Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Amit Shah To Address BJP Booth Workers In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli Today

Amit Shah To Address BJP Booth Workers In Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu on Friday to address BJP booth committee members from five parliamentary constituencies.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tirunelveli, (Tamil Nadu), Aug 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to interact with BJP’s booth committee members during his visit to Tirunelveli district on Friday, the party said.

He would address a meeting of the party’s booth committee members from five Parliamentary constituencies, and his nearly three-hour-long visit is aimed at providing a pep talk to the party workers in view of the Assembly election next year.

Booth committee members representing the Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, Virudhunagar, and Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituencies would participate in the meeting. Shah will arrive from Kochi later in the day.

Earlier, taking to the social media platform X, Shah said, "leaving for Kochi. Will be in two states close to my heart-Kerala and Tamil Nadu, tomorrow. In the morning will attend the Manorama News Conclave and then will interact with karyakartas and leaders of @BJP4Keralam in Kochi. Later in the day, will travel to Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu and interact with BJP karyakartas of the state at the Booth Karyakarta Sammelan".

The party members have planned to accord a grand reception to Shah upon his arrival here. He had visited Tamil Nadu in June and addressed party functionaries in Madurai and Chennai in April to announce the party's poll alliance with the AIADMK. PTI JSP ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Tirunelveli BJP Tamil NAdu AMIT SHAH
