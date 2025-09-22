Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Amit Shah On Comparison With Nehru

‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Amit Shah On Comparison With Nehru

Amit Shah praised PM Modi's leadership, contrasting it favorably with predecessors like Nehru, citing a strengthened foreign policy and decisive governance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 11:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with reshaping India’s foreign policy and strengthening its global standing. Shah drew comparisons between Modi’s tenure and that of his predecessors, including India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking to NDTV, Shah asserted that history will judge Modi’s era more favourably when compared to earlier leaders. “When historians would compare the era of Modi with other Prime Ministers, the result will be in PM Modi’s favour,” Shah remarked when asked to compare PM Modi's tenure to Nehru.

Nehru served as Prime Minister for more than 16 years, the longest uninterrupted tenure to date. Modi, now in his third consecutive term, has been in office for over 11 years, making him the second-longest serving Prime Minister in continuous service. Prior to that, he was Gujarat’s Chief Minister from October 2001 to May 2014, the longest-serving in that role as well.

Narendra Modi Gave ‘Backbone’ to Foreign Policy: Shah

Shah strongly argued that Modi brought decisiveness to India’s diplomatic approach. “In the foreign policy of India, after studying it extensively, I have reached a decision that there was a lack of backbone in the foreign policy of India. Narendra Modi has done the work of adding the backbone to the foreign policy of India,” Shah told NDTV.

Having known Modi for over four decades, Shah added, “I have seen him very closely. His biggest quality has been that he can mould himself successfully in every role. He has been successful in carrying out all his responsibilities. This is a great quality.”

Shah Highlights Landmark Decisions in a Decade

Highlighting the government’s performance, Shah listed key reforms under Modi’s leadership. “25 crore people have come out of poverty in a decade… the country’s economy has climbed from 11th to 4th position. Article 370, Ram Mandir, Triple Talaq, clarifying the definition of citizenship of the country, increasing the respect of the Indian passport throughout the country, all this has been done in just a decade,” he said.

He pointed to the revocation of Article 370, the criminalisation of Triple Talaq, and the construction of the Ram Mandir among measures that have defined the government’s first ten years in power.

PM Modi at 75

Prime Minister Modi turned 75 on September 17. To mark the milestone, the BJP launched a ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ campaign that will run till October 2. As part of the initiative, BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the states are organising outreach drives, health camps, cleanliness programmes, intellectual meets, and fairs to promote indigenous products.

Modi was first elected Prime Minister in 2014, secured a second term in 2019, and took oath for a third term in 2024.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 11:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Jawaharlal Nehru MODI GOVT AMIT SHAH 'Narendra Modi'
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
EAM Jaishankar, US State Secretary Rubio Hold First In-Person Talks Since Trump’s Tariff, H-1B Visa Move: WATCH
EAM Jaishankar, US State Secretary Rubio Hold First In-Person Talks Since Trump’s Tariff, H-1B Visa Move: WATCH
World
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
Business
PM Modi Launches GST Bachat Utsav In Itanagar, Urges People To 'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi'
PM Modi Launches GST Bachat Utsav In Itanagar, Urges People To 'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi'
India
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget