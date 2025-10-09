Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Forces Have Full Freedom Of Action': Amit Shah In J-K Security Meet, Stresses Vigilance Against Winter Infiltration

Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, attended by key officials. He affirmed the government's commitment to a terrorism-free region, praising security forces' efforts in crippling terrorist networks.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 07:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that "the security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace in the region".

The meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours, was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Reaffirming the Modi government's commitment to a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that the sustained efforts of the security agencies have "almost crippled" the terrorist network nurtured by forces hostile to India.

He assured that the "Centre will continue to provide all necessary resources to strengthen counter-terrorism operations."

"The security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region," Shah said, while commending the proactive approach of the security agencies.

He also appreciated the measures taken by the Union Territory administration and security forces in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, noting that these steps have helped improve the overall security scenario in the Valley.

Emphasising the importance of coordination among all agencies, the Home Minister called for heightened vigilance to completely eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

With the onset of winter, Shah directed the forces to ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 07:34 PM (IST)
Manoj Sinha Jammu Kashmir Terrorism Jammu Kashmir AMIT SHAH
