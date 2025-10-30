Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Amit Shah: 'Bharat Parv' To Be Held Nationwide From Nov 1–15 For Sardar Patel's 150th Birth Year

Amit Shah: ‘Bharat Parv’ To Be Held Nationwide From Nov 1–15 For Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Year

Shah said that 15,000 tourists visit the 'Statue of Unity' each year, and more than 2.5 crore people from across the country and abroad have visited the statue to date.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Patna, Oct 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said 'Bharat Parv 2025' will be celebrated from November 1-15 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

Addressing a press conference here, he also announced that from now on, a grand parade would be held every October 31 at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat to mark Sardar Patel's birth anniversary.

The Union home minister said that on November 15, a grand celebration will be held at the 'Statue of Unity' to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

He said that tribal culture, including diversity in food and performing arts, will be exhibited on the occasion.

"The 150th birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man of India' and architect of a united India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be celebrated on October 31 at the 'Statue of Unity' in Ekta Nagar, reflecting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

"This year, a grand celebration of 'National Unity Day' has been planned, featuring a series of special events. Modelled on the Republic Day parade held every year on January 26 in New Delhi, a grand parade will be organised every year on October 31 at Ekta Nagar," Shah said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the first parade on Friday from 7.55 am.

The Prime Minister will offer floral tributes at the 'Statue of Unity', which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, he added.

The parade at Ekta Nagar will include contingents of personnel of the central paramilitary forces along with various state police forces, Shah said, adding that a cultural programme will showcase India's diversity.

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations this year hold special significance as the nation marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he added.

Shah further accused Congress of not conferring the Bharat Ratna award on Sardar Patel for 41 years.

"Along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel formed the backbone of India's freedom struggle. His contribution in building the foundation of the nation is immense. Yet, Congress left no stone unturned to try to make the nation forget Sardar Patel and didn't construct any statue or memorial in his name," he claimed.

On the other hand, the NDA constructed, in a record time of 57 months, the 'Statue of Unity', which is an engineering marvel, he added.

Shah said that 15,000 tourists visit the 'Statue of Unity' each year, and more than 2.5 crore people from across the country and abroad have visited the statue to date.

"Patel's life was dedicated to the farmers, and fittingly, iron for the statue of the Iron Man of India was collected from the farmers," he said.

Shah said a 'Run for Unity' programme will be held in schools and colleges this year. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Sardar Patel Statue Of Unity Bharat Parv AMIT SHAH
