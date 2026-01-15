'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered a measured assessment of Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi, describing him as “very nice” while openly questioning whether he could command enough backing inside Iran to eventually assume leadership.

The comments came as Trump again hinted at possible US intervention in support of Iranian protesters, following reports that thousands have been killed in a sweeping crackdown against unrest targeting the country’s clerical establishment. Even so, the president stopped short of endorsing Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last shah, who was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Trump Stops Short of Full Endorsement

“He seems very nice, but I don’t know how he’d play within his own country,” Trump told Reuters. “And we really aren’t up to that point yet.”

Trump added that he remained uncertain about whether Iranians would accept Pahlavi’s leadership. “I don’t know whether or not his country would accept his leadership, and certainly if they would, that would be fine with me,” he said.

Fragmented Opposition, Uncertain Future

The remarks marked a sharper public questioning of Pahlavi’s prospects, coming days after Trump said he had no plans to meet with him. Pahlavi, 65, is based in the United States and has lived outside Iran since before his father was deposed more than four decades ago. In recent months, he has emerged as a high-profile voice amid protests challenging the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s opposition, however, remains deeply divided, split among competing groups and ideologies. Monarchists who support Pahlavi represent just one faction, and the broader opposition appears to lack a cohesive, organised presence inside the country.

Trump acknowledged that the government in Tehran could collapse under the pressure of sustained protests, but he framed the situation as inherently unpredictable. “Any regime can fail,” he said.

“Whether or not it falls or not, it’s going to be an interesting period of time,” Trump added, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding Iran’s political future as unrest continues to grip the nation.