Short Circuit During Mayawati’s Press Conference, Smoke Seen From Wall Light: VIDEO

HomeCitiesShort Circuit During Mayawati’s Press Conference, Smoke Seen From Wall Light: VIDEO

Security personnel swiftly responded, using a spray to contain the smoke. The situation was quickly resolved, and the event continued without further incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 12:02 PM (IST)

A brief moment of concern unfolded during BSP chief Mayawati’s press conference after a short circuit caused smoke to emerge from a wall-mounted light. The incident occurred while the event was in progress.

Security personnel immediately became alert and moved into action as soon as the smoke was noticed.

A spray was used to contain the smoke, and the situation was quickly brought under control. No further disruption was reported.

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Press Conference Mayawati
