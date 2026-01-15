Short Circuit During Mayawati’s Press Conference, Smoke Seen From Wall Light: VIDEO

A brief moment of concern unfolded during BSP chief Mayawati’s press conference after a short circuit caused smoke to emerge from a wall-mounted light. The incident occurred while the event was in progress.

Security personnel immediately became alert and moved into action as soon as the smoke was noticed.

A minor short circuit was reported during BSP chief Mayawati's press conference, briefly interrupting the event.



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/NxQ2VLZFwO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 15, 2026

A spray was used to contain the smoke, and the situation was quickly brought under control. No further disruption was reported.