Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Just hours before voting began for civic bodies across Maharashtra, allegations of cash distribution sparked tension in parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, even as polling commenced for 29 municipal corporations on Wednesday.

Voting is being held on January 15 across the state, including in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where 11,18,263 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, according to the revised electoral rolls. However, the run-up to polling was marked by reports of alleged money distribution, triggering unrest in certain areas and drawing sharp political reactions.

‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Danve Targets BJP

Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader and former Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party after casting his vote in the city. Speaking to reporters, Danve said he voted early and described his vote as one of “loyalty and struggle”.

He claimed he received repeated phone calls until 4 am, alleging that the BJP had “rained money” across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ahead of polling. Accusing the party of arrogance driven by moneyand power, Danve questioned why a party that frequently speaks about development would need to rely on cash distribution. Votes, he said, should be sought on the basis of work, adding that the electorate is wise and will respond appropriately.

‘Administration Under Pressure, EC Missing’: Fresh Charge

Danve also accused the ruling side of placing the administration under pressure, alleging that the Election Commission was nowhere to be seen during the process. He claimed selective justice was being delivered under administrative influence and urged voters to take note of these issues and stand with what he called the right candidates.

Related Video Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced