HomeElection 2025‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls

Maharashtra civic polls faced pre-vote tension in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar due to alleged cash distribution.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Just hours before voting began for civic bodies across Maharashtra, allegations of cash distribution sparked tension in parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, even as polling commenced for 29 municipal corporations on Wednesday.

Voting is being held on January 15 across the state, including in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where 11,18,263 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, according to the revised electoral rolls. However, the run-up to polling was marked by reports of alleged money distribution, triggering unrest in certain areas and drawing sharp political reactions.

‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Danve Targets BJP

Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader and former Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party after casting his vote in the city. Speaking to reporters, Danve said he voted early and described his vote as one of “loyalty and struggle”.

He claimed he received repeated phone calls until 4 am, alleging that the BJP had “rained money” across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ahead of polling. Accusing the party of arrogance driven by moneyand  power, Danve questioned why a party that frequently speaks about development would need to rely on cash distribution. Votes, he said, should be sought on the basis of work, adding that the electorate is wise and will respond appropriately.

‘Administration Under Pressure, EC Missing’: Fresh Charge

Danve also accused the ruling side of placing the administration under pressure, alleging that the Election Commission was nowhere to be seen during the process. He claimed selective justice was being delivered under administrative influence and urged voters to take note of these issues and stand with what he called the right candidates.

Input By : Krishna Kende

Frequently Asked Questions

When did voting begin for civic bodies in Maharashtra?

Voting for civic bodies across Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, commenced on Wednesday, January 15th.

What allegations were made before the polling began in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar?

Allegations of cash distribution were made in parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, sparking tension before voting began.

Who made allegations against the BJP regarding money distribution?

Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader Ambadas Danve levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming they had distributed money.

What did Ambadas Danve accuse the administration and Election Commission of?

Danve accused the ruling side of pressuring the administration and stated that the Election Commission was not visible during the process.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
BMC Maharashtra Civic Polls Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SHiv Sena
