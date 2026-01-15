Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsHyderabad Student Stuck In Iran With Passport Held By University; Owaisi Urges Centre To Intervene

Owaisi’s intervention comes shortly after the Ministry of External Affairs issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals in view of the unrest in Iran.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 11:16 AM (IST)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made an urgent appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking immediate intervention to evacuate an Indian student stranded in Tehran amid ongoing unrest in Iran.

Owaisi urged the Centre to act swiftly after a social media plea highlighted the predicament of Indian students stuck in the Iranian capital. Owaisi said the request was made following appeals by a man named Mohammed Abulhasan, who sought help for Indian nationals affected by the escalating protests.

Hyderabad Student Stranded In Tehran

In a post on X on Wednesday evening, Owaisi directly tagged the External Affairs Minister, writing, “Sir @DrSJaishankar, request your urgent attention to evacuate this Indian student (Ayman Fatima) stranded in Tehran, Iran.” He said the student hails from Noorkhan Bazar in Darulshifa, Hyderabad, and is pursuing medical studies at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences.

Owaisi also claimed that the student’s passport was currently with the university authorities and that her family had been unable to establish contact with her. According to him, the student’s father is presently in the United Arab Emirates.

In his post, the AIMIM leader shared the student’s contact details and location, urging authorities to step in “at the earliest.” In a follow-up response, he also mentioned her passport number, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

The appeal was made in response to an earlier post by Mohammed Abulhasan, who identified himself as the student’s father. He had tagged Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Owaisi and Jaishankar, requesting the evacuation of Indian students from Iran before the situation deteriorates further.

India Issues Advisory On Iran Travel

Owaisi’s intervention comes shortly after the Ministry of External Affairs issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals in view of the unrest in Iran. On January 14, the government advised Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Iran until further notice and asked those already there to exercise caution, citing the rapidly evolving security situation.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Hyderabad News Indian Stuck In Iran Iran University
