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English NewsNewsIndiaAkhilesh's Student Wing Changes Dress Code: Red Replaced With Blue, What Does It Mean?

Akhilesh's Student Wing Changes Dress Code: Red Replaced With Blue, What Does It Mean?

The SP's decision is not being viewed merely as an organisational change, with political observers seeing it as part of a strategy to reach out to Dalit and Gen Z voters.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 12:45 PM (IST)

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party has stepped up efforts to strengthen its outreach among young voters and Dalits. As part of this strategy, the party's frontal organisation, the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, has changed its dress code.

The office-bearers and workers of the student wing will now be seen wearing blue jeans and blue T-shirts instead of the traditional red-coloured attire.

At the Chhatra Sabha conference being held in Lucknow on September 8, office-bearers and workers will appear in the new dress code. The SP's decision is not being viewed merely as an organisational change, with political observers seeing it as part of a strategy to reach out to Dalit and Gen Z voters.

Colours have traditionally carried a distinct political message in Uttar Pradesh. The blue colour of the Bahujan Samaj Party is associated with Dalit politics and the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar, while the Samajwadi Party has long been identified with red and green.

Against this backdrop, giving prominence to blue in the Chhatra Sabha's dress code is being seen as politically significant. It is being viewed as an attempt by the SP to strengthen the Dalit component of its PDA -- backwards, Dalits and minorities -- social coalition.

PDA Formula Helped SP In 2024

Over the past few years, the Samajwadi Party has sought to expand beyond its traditional Yadav-Muslim support base and make deeper inroads among Dalit voters. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party aggressively promoted its PDA formula and also benefited from it in the electoral results.

The party is now particularly focused on young Dalit voters. The Chhatra Sabha is being given an important role in strengthening the organisation among young people active in colleges and universities.

Through the new attire, the party wants to send a political message to young people active in college and university politics. Blue is associated with Dalit identity and Ambedkarite ideology.

The SP's move is therefore being viewed as an effort to increase its acceptance among Dalit youth and bring them into the PDA fold. In this sense, the change in the Chhatra Sabha's dress code is being seen not merely as a change in clothing, but also as a signal of the SP's broader political outreach to young and Dalit voters ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party AKhilesh Yadav SP Dress Code
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