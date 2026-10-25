Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP held high-level meeting against opposition's electoral roll narrative.

Meeting focused on social media, TV debates, state-level response.

Opposition plans Nov 1 rally against electoral roll irregularities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a high-level meeting at its headquarters in Delhi at 4 pm to discuss strategies to counter the Opposition's narrative on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Election Commission.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior party leaders are expected to attend the meeting. Office-bearers associated with the BJP's media and social media cells will also participate. The meeting will focus on countering the Opposition's allegations and preparing a strategy to respond to its campaign against the SIR exercise and the Election Commission.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin is also expected to attend the meeting. It will be chaired by party National General Secretary BL Santosh and General Secretary Sunil Bansal. The party's top leadership may also be present.

The meeting comes ahead of the Opposition's planned rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

BJP To Focus On Social Media, TV Debates

The meeting is expected to focus extensively on strategies for social media platforms and television debates to ensure a strong response to the Opposition's protests. The SIR exercise is also likely to be discussed.

Representatives from every state have been called to the meeting, with two representatives from each state expected to attend.

INDIA Bloc Plans ‘Vote Bachao’ Rally On November 1

Meanwhile, the Congress-led INDIA bloc is preparing to intensify its campaign against the government over the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the SIR issue.

The Opposition is planning a major ‘Vote Bachao’ rally and a ‘Chalo Delhi’ march at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. The protest will focus on alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise, with the Opposition building its campaign around the ‘vote chori’ narrative. It has also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress Leaders Mobilise Support For Rally

The Congress-led alliance is holding meetings with regional leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to mobilise support for the rally. Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal are also involved in the efforts.

The party is working on a plan to bring together around 10 lakh people and strengthen its outreach on the ground to ensure the rally at Ramlila Maidan is successful.

Who Are Joining Meeting?

Among the leaders who had arrived for the meeting were Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh, Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh, Rajasthan leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun, BJP organisation general secretary Sunil Bansal, Kerala BJP leader Muralidhar and D. Purandeswari from Tamil Nadu.