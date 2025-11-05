'No One Would Recognise Yogi Among Monkeys’: Akhilesh's Reply To UP CM's '3 Monkey Jibe'

In a sharp counterattack, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took aim at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, responding to his recent taunt comparing opposition leaders to “three monkeys.” Speaking while campaigning in Bihar, Yadav said that if Adityanath were placed among a troop of monkeys, “no one would be able to recognise him.”

Yadav’s remarks came after Adityanath mocked Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav himself, calling them the “three monkeys of the INDI Alliance.” Addressing a rally in Darbhanga’s Keoti constituency, the BJP leader said the trio were “blind, deaf, and mute” to the achievements of the NDA government.

“Gandhiji’s monkeys symbolised moral values—see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil. But today we have Pappu, Tappu, and Akku—one sees no good work, another hears none, and the third won’t talk about it,” Adityanath quipped, drawing laughter from the crowd, as per a report on PTI.

Akhilesh Hits Back At UP CM Yogi’s ‘Three Monkeys’ Jibe

Akhilesh Yadav, however, dismissed the comments as political theatre meant to divert attention from key issues. He remarked that while people were grappling with inflation, unemployment, and law-and-order issues, the BJP was choosing to talk about monkeys rather than governance. He urged voters to concentrate on the real problems facing the country, as per NDTV.

Adityanath, during his address, also accused the Congress-RJD-SP alliance of protecting criminals and aiding infiltrators. He credited the NDA government for welfare measures like free ration distribution to 80 crore people and reiterated his promise to expel infiltrators and redistribute their wealth to the poor if re-elected.

With Bihar heading into a two-phase Assembly election, the political rhetoric has intensified. The first round of polling will take place tomorrow, followed by the second on November 11, with results set to be declared on November 14. The NDA—comprising the BJP, JDU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Hindustani Awam Morcha—faces off against the Mahagathbandhan alliance of the RJD, Congress, Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party.