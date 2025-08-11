Air India To Suspend Services From Delhi To Washington DC From September 1. Here's Why

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAir India To Suspend Services From Delhi To Washington DC From September 1. Here's Why

Customers with Air India bookings to or from Washington, DC, beyond September 1, 2025, will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences.

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 04:46 PM (IST)

Air India on Monday announced the suspension of its services between Delhi and Washington DC, effective September 1, due to a combination of operational factors, to ensure the reliability and integrity of the airline's overall route network.
 
The suspension is primarily driven by the planned shortfall in Air India's fleet, as the airline commenced retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month. This extensive retrofit programme, aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience, necessitates a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least the end of 2026.
 
That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline's long-haul operations, leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity.
 
Customers with Air India bookings to or from Washington, DC, beyond September 1, 2025, will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences.
 
Air India customers will continue to have the options of one-stop flights to Washington DC via four US gateways - New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Chicago, and San Francisco - with the airlines interline partners, Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, allowing customers to travel on a single itinerary with their baggage checked through to the final destination.
 
Air India will continue to operate non-stop flights between India and six destinations in North America, including Toronto and Vancouver in Canada. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 04:46 PM (IST)
