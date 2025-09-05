Air India Express Flight Makes Safe Priority Landing In Indore Due To Technical Snag

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAir India Express Flight Makes Safe Priority Landing In Indore Due To Technical Snag

Air India Express flight from Delhi to Indore lands safely after suspected oil filter issue. Recent technical glitches have caused multiple Air India flight diversions and delays.

By : ANI | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Air India Express flight 1028 operating from Delhi to Indore on Friday morning had to make a priority landing at Indore Airport after the pilot identified a technical snag, Air India Spokesperson confirmed.

"Due to a suspected oil filter issue during descent into Indore, following standard operating procedures, the crew landed safely. Our pilots are well trained to carry out such precautionary measures." An Air India Express Spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier today, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's flight was diverted to Kolkata after it failed to land at Bhubaneswar airport due to inclement weather on Friday morning, according to Bhubaneswar Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan.

Bhubaneswar Airport Director said, "Due to bad weather, the plane carrying Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi was diverted to Kolkata." He further said that the CM boarded the Air India flight (AI 473), which took off from Kolkata airport and landed at Bhubaneswar airport at 1:00 pm.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli was delayed after it developed a technical issue. An alternative aircraft was later arranged, and the flight departed for its destination.

"One of our flights from Tiruchirappalli could not operate due to a technical issue. An alternative aircraft was arranged, and the flight has since departed. Guests have been provided with meals and offered the choice of a full refund on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling. We regret the inconvenience," the spokesperson added.

On September 2, the Delhi-Indore Air India flight had returned to Delhi shortly after take-off. "Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, had air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew had received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew had shut down the engine and returned to Delhi, where the flight landed safely," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

"The crew had initially made a MAYDAY call to the air traffic control, but later downgraded it to PAN-PAN to indicate urgency rather than an emergency. We confirm that the flight had not made an emergency landing at Delhi. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew was our top priority," the spokesperson added.

On August 31, an Air India flight operating from Delhi to Indore on Saturday had been forced to return to the national capital shortly after take-off following a fire indication in one of its engines.
Flight AI2913 had departed from Delhi for Indore when the cockpit crew reportedly received a fire warning for the right engine. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots had shut down the affected engine and initiated a return to Delhi. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Express Technical Snag Flight Diversion INDIA Aviation Safety Indore Airport Priority Landing Delhi-Indore Flight Oil Filter Issue Air India Delays
Read more
