HomeNewsIndiaAI's Global Journey Has Major Role For 'Aspirational India': PM Modi

AI's Global Journey Has Major Role For 'Aspirational India': PM Modi

Addressing the Leaders' Plenary session at the India AI Impact Summit, Modi also said artificial intelligence's global journey has a major role for 'Aspirational India'.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 02:11 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday noted that the scope for unethical behaviour is limitless in artificial intelligence, and put forward suggestions for ethical use of AI which include respecting data sovereignty and making transparent safety rules.

Addressing the Leaders' Plenary session at the India AI Impact Summit, Modi also said artificial intelligence's global journey has a major role for 'Aspirational India'.

India is the land of Lord Buddha who had said right action comes from the right understanding and that is why it is very essential that everyone come together to create a roadmap that shows the right impact of AI, he said.

"And the right impact comes only when we take the right decisions at the right time, with the right intention," he said in presence of world leaders at the Bharat Mandapam here.

The prime minister said in AI, the scope for unethical behaviour is limitless and therefore, all must expand the framework of ethical behaviour and norms for AI.

"AI companies carry a very significant responsibility," he said.

Modi said for the ethical use of AI, he has three suggestions. The first is respecting data sovereignty, everyone should create a clear data framework for AI training.

AI platforms must also keep their safety rules very clear and transparent, he said, adding AI also requires clear human values.

"Technology may be powerful, but direction will always be determined by human beings," he said.

Highlighting efficiency of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the prime minister said in difficult circumstances, India ensured through UPI that people could make payments easily and UPI has played a major role in bridging the digital divide.

"In recent years, we have built a vibrant digital public infrastructure because for us technology is not a tool of power, but a medium of service," he said.

Modi said UPI has also played a very significant role in bridging the digital divide in India.

"Over the past few years, India has built a vibrant digital public infrastructure.

We are also sharing it with the world. Because for us, technology is not a means of power, but a medium of service," he said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Feb 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Narendra Modi India AI Impact Summit 2026
