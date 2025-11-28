Ahmedabad-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi After Smoke Alert

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): An Air India flight operating from Delhi to Ahmedabad on November 27 landed back in Delhi shortly after take-off after the cockpit received a smoke indication from the aircraft's cargo hold, prompting the crew to initiate precautionary safety procedures, the airline said on Thursday.



According to an Air India official, the crew of flight AI2939 immediately turned back to Delhi as part of standard operating protocols after an alert appeared on the cockpit systems.



"The crew operating flight AI2939 from Delhi to Ahmedabad on 27 November decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a smoke indication in the cargo hold area, which was later found to be false after the aircraft underwent thorough precautionary checks," the official said.



An Air India official said the aircraft landed safely and that all passengers and crew were disembarked without incident.



'Following standard operating procedure, the aircraft landed in Delhi, and the passengers and crew were disembarked safely. Our ground team at Delhi had provided immediate assistance to the passengers, and alternative arrangements were made to fly them to their destination at the earliest," the airline added.



Meanwhile, on Thursday, Air India Express said that its flight (IX 2884) from Guwahati to Hyderabad was cancelled due to "unforeseen operational reasons".



The explanation came after Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj publicly called out the airline for the delay in departure from Guwahati and the lack of communication regarding it.



"We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements. We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that our team will continue to keep you updated and extend all possible support," Air India Express replied under Siraj's post on X.



Siraj, the fast bowler of the Indian cricket team, on Wednesday evening expressed anguish over the delay in the flight's departure, which was supposed to take off at 7.25 pm, highlighting the airline's lack of communication.



"Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25, however, there has been no communication from the airline and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating and this is the basic ask by every passenger," he posted on X.



"Flight delayed by 4 hours and still no update has left us stranded. Worst airline experience. I really would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can't take a stand," he added.

