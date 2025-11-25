Southern Rising Summit 2025: A fiery political confrontation marked the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025 in Chennai on Tuesday, where leaders from the DMK, AIADMK, BJP and Congress locked horns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The session, titled “SIR Electoral Roll: Correction or Manipulation?”, highlighted deep divisions between the INDIA bloc and the NDA on whether the month-long exercise strengthens democracy or undermines it.

INDIA bloc representatives argued that the process risks disenfranchising genuine voters, while the NDA countered that SIR is legally mandated and essential for weeding out inaccuracies that have persisted for decades.

DMK Flags Disenfranchisement Concerns

DMK National Spokesperson Salem Dharanidharan set the tone by delivering a sharp critique of the revision exercise. “In a democracy, even if a single eligible voter is disenfranchised, it is a travesty,” he said, questioning whether government staff with existing responsibilities could realistically complete the work within the 30-day deadline. He warned that the burden “falls on people at the bottom of the pyramid” and asked bluntly, “Is this incompetence or ill intent?”

AIADMK Hits Back, Says DMK Engaging In ‘Scientific Vote Theft’

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan countered the DMK’s accusations with equal force. “Is the DMK alleging that BLOs are overburdened, or are they concerned about eligible voters missing from the list? Why do they keep shifting their narrative?” he asked, insisting that INDIA bloc’s charge of ‘vote chori’ was misplaced.

He argued, instead, that “it is actually the DMK that engages in vote theft,” claiming the ruling party pressures field officers and manufactures data to favour its vote base. He further added: “They are engaging in scientific vote theft. They are intentionally removing eligible voters.”

BJP Defends SIR As Legal And Necessary

Supporting the necessity of the exercise, BJP Youth Wing State President Dr. SG Suryah said the law requires a Special Intensive Revision before every general election — something that has not been properly implemented for two decades. “In 2006, when the Congress–DMK UPA was in power, 73 eligible voters were removed simply for not having photographs,” he noted, saying that the process is essential for eliminating outdated entries, including deaths.

He insisted BLOs are not overwhelmed by the workload itself but “are crying because of DMK’s interference.”

Congress Warns Of Migrant Voters Losing Their Franchise

Congress leader Benet Antony Raj struck a cautionary note, focusing on the operational strain on ground staff. “BLOs are working until 10 PM because they must upload all the information they collect. The deadline is too short, especially with elections only four to five months away,” he said.

He warned that migrant workers — who frequently move for employment — are especially vulnerable to being left out of the rolls.