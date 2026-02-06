ABP Live Deep Dive | What Makes Agni-3 Lethal: Inside India’s Missile After Successful Trial

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India on February 6, 2026, successfully test-fired the Agni-3 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the launch met all technical and operational parameters. The test was conducted under the supervision of the Strategic Forces Command.

Strategic Forces Command Oversight

The Strategic Forces Command, which oversees India’s key military capabilities, supervised the launch. The successful test, the ministry said, clearly demonstrates India’s robust and reliable strategic deterrence capability.

The Agni missile system is a core component of India’s defence architecture.

Capable Of Carrying Nuclear Warheads

The Agni-3 is an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads. It shares similar technology with Multiple Independently targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRVs), which can engage multiple targets simultaneously.

With its operational range, the missile places the entirety of Pakistan within India’s strike envelope and can reach most parts of China.

Range, Speed And Specifications

The Agni-3 missile has an estimated range of 3,000 to 5,000 kilometres, which can be extended further due to its relatively light weight.

Its speed is Mach 15, or approximately 18,522 kilometres per hour, translating to about 5 to 6 kilometres per second. The missile is 17 metres long and weighs around 50,000 kilograms.

Advanced Navigation System

One of the key features of the Agni-3 missile is its ring laser gyroscope-based inertial navigation system, which allows the missile to change targets mid-flight.

Army Moves To Strengthen Air Defence

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has initiated steps to strengthen its air defence and surveillance capabilities.

The Army has issued a tender worth approximately Rs 725 crore for the procurement of 30 low-level lightweight radars. The acquisition is being carried out under a fast-track process to ensure rapid induction.

Focus On Drone And Low-Altitude Threats

These radars are designed to detect drones, low-flying aircraft, and small, slow-moving targets. The move is considered crucial in view of the growing threat posed by drones.

The new systems are expected to significantly strengthen border surveillance and India’s overall air defence network.