Exclusive: Masood Azhar’s Brother Ammar Alvi Suspected Mastermind of Jaish Fidayeen Module

Intelligence agencies suspect that Maulana Ammar Alvi, the younger brother of global terrorist Masood Azhar, is the chief mastermind behind the recently exposed Saharanpur–Faridabad–based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) fidayeen module. According to intelligence sources, handlers operating under Alvi’s direction from Pakistan coordinated with the arrested individuals in India.

Agencies are now working to establish the real identities of these handlers. Sources said that two doctors arrested from Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana), Dr Adeel Ahmed and Dr Muzammil, have confessed to working for Jaish-e-Mohammed and taking directions from JeM handlers in Pakistan through encrypted communication channels.

Details Of Explosives

The arrested men told investigators they had been instructed to store explosive materials, though they claimed no specific target had been assigned to them. Senior intelligence officials confirmed that since 2016, Jaish’s fidayeen (suicide) operations have been overseen by Maulana Ammar Alvi, who has been responsible for training Pakistan-based infiltrators in assembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using ammonium nitrate.

Following India's Operation Sindoor, Jaish reportedly altered its strategy, opting to deploy Indian nationals for suicide missions instead of Pakistani operatives, a shift aimed at maintaining Pakistan’s deniability and portraying the attacks as being carried out by “Kashmiri freedom-seekers.”

A significant intelligence pattern has emerged since November 6, with Jaish-e-Mohammed releasing daily statements attributed to Masood Azhar, urging jihad in Kashmir and inciting locals to view terrorism as a religious obligation. On November 11, Jaish issued its sixth such message, continuing the propaganda campaign.

30 Pakistani Phone Numbers Recovered

Investigators have also recovered around 30 Pakistani phone numbers from the devices of the arrested doctors. These are now being traced to identify the full network of handlers and recruiters connected to JeM’s Pakistan-based command structure.

Notably, Maulana Ammar Alvi, also known as Mohiuddin Alamgir, was the chief planner of the 2019 Pulwama fidayeen attack and was designated a terrorist under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2022.