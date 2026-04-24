AAP Split Explained: What Led To Raghav Chadha’s Dramatic Breakup with Kejriwal?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghav Chadha joined BJP, impacting AAP before Punjab elections.

Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs merged with BJP for protection.

In a dramatic political turn on April 24, Raghav Chadha announced his exit from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and entry into the BJP, delivering a major blow to Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club in New Delhi alongside Rajya Sabha MPs Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, Chadha declared that seven of AAP’s 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, meeting the two-thirds requirement, would merge with the BJP. The move, protected under the Tenth Schedule, shields them from disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Explaining his decision, Chadha said the party he had served for 15 years had “deviated from its core values” and no longer worked in the national interest. “I am the right man in the wrong party,” he said, alleging he distanced himself to avoid being part of “wrongdoing.”

How Did Raghav And AAP Had A Slow Breakup?

The reports about their rift had reportedly been building for months. It intensified during Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in 2024, when Chadha remained largely absent. Though he was abroad for eye surgery, his continued distance during Kejriwal’s nearly six-month incarceration drew criticism within the party.

Raghav Chadha's Removal

April 2 was a date when Chadha was removed as AAP’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha and replaced by Mittal, who has now also joined him in the switch. Internal tensions escalated as senior AAP leaders accused Chadha of going soft on the BJP, while he dismissed the allegations as “scripted.”

The AAP leaders also called out Chadha's absence during key party moments, such as protests, rallies, and Kejriwal’s public appearances. Sanjay Singh further noted that Chadha did not sign a notice seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Bharadwaj also alleged that Chadha failed to raise issues related to Punjab and “remained abroad” during critical periods. His absence during celebrations following Kejriwal’s legal relief in the liquor policy case and from important party events added to the friction.

Responding to his removal, Chadha said he had been “silenced, not defeated.” In a video message, he defended his record, stating that he consistently used his parliamentary platform to raise public issues. He also questioned whether speaking for the people had become a problem for the party, alleging that AAP had even asked the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to restrict his speaking opportunities.

The Gradual Withdrawal

From 2023 onwards, Raghav Chadha steadily distanced himself from AAP’s activities in Punjab and from the party’s core functioning.

This phase overlapped with a turbulent period for AAP, as Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia faced corruption charges in Delhi—developments that significantly altered the party’s internal dynamics.

Chadha initially remained in London citing medical reasons and met Kejriwal only after his release from a six-month jail term. However, he played only a marginal role in AAP’s 2025 Delhi Assembly campaign, which the party eventually lost to the BJP after a decade in power.

Since then, Kejriwal and Sisodia have shifted their focus to Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Chadha, meanwhile, positioned himself around “middle-class issues” and even briefly hinted at the idea of launching a “Gen-Z party.”