Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi honored Karunanidhi, praising his dedication to social justice.

Gandhi highlighted Karunanidhi's work for marginalized communities and equality.

Stalin and DMK leaders paid respects on Karunanidhi's birth anniversary.

Karunanidhi remembered for political, literary, and social reform contributions.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on the latter's birth anniversary, describing him as a towering political figure who dedicated his life to social justice, equality and the rights of marginalized communities. The Congress leader's message came as political parties across Tamil Nadu remembered Karunanidhi, popularly known as "Kalaignar", for his contributions to the state's political and social landscape.

Gandhi's remarks come amid a changing political landscape in Tamil Nadu. The Congress leader's tribute follows his recent decision to end his party's association with the DMK and back the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in its bid to form the government. The move initially triggered criticism from sections of the opposition camp, given the Congress and DMK's long-standing partnership within the INDIA bloc.

Rahul Gandhi Recalls Karunanidhi's Legacy

In a message marking the occasion, Gandhi highlighted Karunanidhi's role as a political leader, writer and thinker whose influence extended far beyond electoral politics.

Gandhi said, "‘Kalaignar’ M. Karunanidhi spent his life fighting for the dignity of the Tamil people, for social justice, and for the rights of the marginalised. Not just a Chief Minister - he was a writer, a poet, a thinker. He believed in a Constitution that treats every Indian as equal."

"My humble tributes on his birth anniversary," he said.

The remarks underscored Karunanidhi's enduring legacy as one of the most influential leaders in Tamil Nadu's modern political history. Over a political career spanning several decades, he played a central role in shaping the Dravidian movement and advancing policies focused on social welfare and inclusive governance.





‘Kalaignar’ M. Karunanidhi spent his life fighting for the dignity of the Tamil people, for social justice, and for the rights of the marginalised.



Not just a Chief Minister - he was a writer, a poet, a thinker. He believed in a Constitution that treats every Indian as equal.… pic.twitter.com/9ZjRLWRbkC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 3, 2026

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DMK Leaders Mark The Occasion

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, along with party workers and senior leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, paid floral tributes to Karunanidhi.

Commemorative events were held across the state, with party cadres remembering the late leader's contributions to Tamil culture, literature and public life. The observances reflected the continuing influence of Karunanidhi's political ideals within the DMK and Tamil Nadu politics.

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A Leader Beyond Politics

Karunanidhi was not only known for his long political career but also for his contributions as a screenwriter, author and poet. His writings and speeches played a significant role in popularizing the ideals of the Dravidian movement and advocating for social reform.

As one of Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief ministers, he left a lasting imprint on the state's governance and political discourse. His legacy continues to be invoked by leaders across party lines, particularly on issues related to social justice, federalism and the rights of marginalized communities.