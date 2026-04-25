Seven Rajya Sabha MPs from AAP, including Raghav Chadha, have merged with the BJP, causing internal rifts and a setback for the party before Punjab's Assembly elections.
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AAP MP Urges ‘Feedback, Coordination’ Fix After Raghav Chadha-Led Rebellion
According to Kang, AAP should have considered leaders from Punjab for Rajya Sabha nominations, according to PTI.
- Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs joined BJP, weakening party ahead of Punjab polls.
- Punjab MP urged better internal coordination and dialogue with leaders.
- Communication gap cited, with one rebel reportedly not contacted yearly.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What significant event has recently impacted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)?
What suggestion did Malvinder Singh Kang make regarding Rajya Sabha nominations?
Malvinder Singh Kang, an AAP Lok Sabha MP, suggested that AAP should have considered leaders from Punjab for Rajya Sabha nominations.
What communication issue did Kang highlight regarding Sandeep Pathak?
Kang cited Sandeep Pathak's claim of not being contacted by the party for a year, suggesting that regular communication could have prevented his departure.
How many Rajya Sabha MPs did AAP have before the recent merger, and how many are left from Punjab?
Before the revolt, AAP had 10 Rajya Sabha MPs. After the merger, AAP is left with only one Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.
What has happened in Punjab following the merger announcement?
Graffiti branding the rebel MPs as 'Gaddar' has appeared on the properties and residences of some of the MPs who switched to the BJP.
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