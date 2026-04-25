AAP MP Urges ‘Feedback, Coordination’ Fix After Raghav Chadha-Led Rebellion

The rebellion of seven Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, and their subsequent merger with the BJP has exposed internal cracks within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), dealing a major setback to the party ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab, its only remaining state in power.

Punjab MP Urges Better Coordination Within Party

As the party prepares to act against the Rajya Sabha MPs’ move, AAP Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Singh Kang, reportedly urged the leadership to improve coordination and dialogue with MLAs, MPs and ministers in Punjab.

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Kang said AAP should have considered leaders from Punjab for Rajya Sabha nominations, according to PTI.

‘Sandeep Pathak Was Not Contacted For One Year’

Highlighting what he described as a communication gap within the party, Kang cited the case of former AAP strategist Sandeep Pathak, one of the seven MPs who merged with the BJP.

“Sandeep had told me that he had not been contacted in the past one year. Had he been contacted regularly, he would not have left the party,” Kang said, as quoted by PTI.

Pathak had played a key role in AAP’s 2022 Punjab Assembly election campaign, which saw the party unseat Congress and secure a sweeping mandate.

‘Ground Workers Should Be Empowered’

Kang further said the party needed to strengthen internal consultation mechanisms.

“Feedback should be taken from the right persons, and those workers who are working at the ground level should be empowered,” he said.

How The Revolt Has Hit AAP In Punjab

AAP suffered a major blow on Friday when Chadha, along with Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, announced the merger of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs with the BJP.

Before the revolt, AAP had 10 Rajya Sabha MPs. The seven defectors constituted two-thirds of the party’s strength in the Upper House, allowing them to merge without attracting anti-defection penalties.

Punjab has emerged as the focal point of the crisis, with six of the seven rebel MPs elected from the state. The revolt leaves AAP with only one Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab — Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Apart from Chadha, Mittal and Pathak, the MPs who switched include Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal.

‘Gaddar’ Graffiti Appears Across Punjab

Hours after the merger announcement, graffiti branding the rebel MPs as “Gaddar” appeared in parts of Punjab.

The term was spray-painted on the outer walls and main gate of former cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s residence, the entrance of the Phagwara campus of Lovely Professional University owned by Ashok Mittal, and walls outside the residence of Rajinder Gupta.