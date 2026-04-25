Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAAP MP Urges ‘Feedback, Coordination’ Fix After Raghav Chadha-Led Rebellion

AAP MP Urges ‘Feedback, Coordination’ Fix After Raghav Chadha-Led Rebellion

According to Kang, AAP should have considered leaders from Punjab for Rajya Sabha nominations, according to PTI.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs joined BJP, weakening party ahead of Punjab polls.
  • Punjab MP urged better internal coordination and dialogue with leaders.
  • Communication gap cited, with one rebel reportedly not contacted yearly.

The rebellion of seven Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, and their subsequent merger with the BJP has exposed internal cracks within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), dealing a major setback to the party ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab, its only remaining state in power.

Punjab MP Urges Better Coordination Within Party

As the party prepares to act against the Rajya Sabha MPs’ move, AAP Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Singh Kang, reportedly urged the leadership to improve coordination and dialogue with MLAs, MPs and ministers in Punjab.

ALSO READ | ‘No Need For Chadha In BJP’: Ravneet Bittu’s Dig Resurfaces Amid AAP Crisis

Kang said AAP should have considered leaders from Punjab for Rajya Sabha nominations, according to PTI.

‘Sandeep Pathak Was Not Contacted For One Year’

Highlighting what he described as a communication gap within the party, Kang cited the case of former AAP strategist Sandeep Pathak, one of the seven MPs who merged with the BJP.

“Sandeep had told me that he had not been contacted in the past one year. Had he been contacted regularly, he would not have left the party,” Kang said, as quoted by PTI.

Pathak had played a key role in AAP’s 2022 Punjab Assembly election campaign, which saw the party unseat Congress and secure a sweeping mandate.

‘Ground Workers Should Be Empowered’

Kang further said the party needed to strengthen internal consultation mechanisms.

“Feedback should be taken from the right persons, and those workers who are working at the ground level should be empowered,” he said.

How The Revolt Has Hit AAP In Punjab

AAP suffered a major blow on Friday when Chadha, along with Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, announced the merger of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs with the BJP.

Before the revolt, AAP had 10 Rajya Sabha MPs. The seven defectors constituted two-thirds of the party’s strength in the Upper House, allowing them to merge without attracting anti-defection penalties.

Punjab has emerged as the focal point of the crisis, with six of the seven rebel MPs elected from the state. The revolt leaves AAP with only one Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab — Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Apart from Chadha, Mittal and Pathak, the MPs who switched include Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal.

‘Gaddar’ Graffiti Appears Across Punjab

Hours after the merger announcement, graffiti branding the rebel MPs as “Gaddar” appeared in parts of Punjab.

The term was spray-painted on the outer walls and main gate of former cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s residence, the entrance of the Phagwara campus of Lovely Professional University owned by Ashok Mittal, and walls outside the residence of Rajinder Gupta.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant event has recently impacted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)?

Seven Rajya Sabha MPs from AAP, including Raghav Chadha, have merged with the BJP, causing internal rifts and a setback for the party before Punjab's Assembly elections.

What suggestion did Malvinder Singh Kang make regarding Rajya Sabha nominations?

Malvinder Singh Kang, an AAP Lok Sabha MP, suggested that AAP should have considered leaders from Punjab for Rajya Sabha nominations.

What communication issue did Kang highlight regarding Sandeep Pathak?

Kang cited Sandeep Pathak's claim of not being contacted by the party for a year, suggesting that regular communication could have prevented his departure.

How many Rajya Sabha MPs did AAP have before the recent merger, and how many are left from Punjab?

Before the revolt, AAP had 10 Rajya Sabha MPs. After the merger, AAP is left with only one Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.

What has happened in Punjab following the merger announcement?

Graffiti branding the rebel MPs as 'Gaddar' has appeared on the properties and residences of some of the MPs who switched to the BJP.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Apr 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Swati Maliwal BJP Raghav Chadha Harbhajan Singh Sandeep Pathak AAP Ashok Mittal ARVIND KEJRIWAL PUNJAB
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
AAP MP Urges ‘Feedback, Coordination’ Fix After Raghav Chadha-Led Rebellion
AAP MP Urges ‘Feedback, Coordination’ Fix After Raghav Chadha-Led Rebellion
India
‘Are We Moving Towards China Model?’ Manoj Kumar Jha Flags ‘Threat to Democracy’ After 7 AAP MPs Join BJP
Manoj Kumar Jha Flags ‘Threat to Democracy’ After 7 AAP MPs Join BJP
India
‘Spices Alone Don’t Make A Sabji’: Mann Mocks Chadha’s Exit from Aam Aadmi Party
‘Spices Alone Don’t Make A Sabji’: Mann Mocks Chadha’s Exit from Aam Aadmi Party
India
‘No Need For Chadha In BJP’: Ravneet Bittu’s Dig Resurfaces Amid AAP Crisis
‘No Need For Chadha In BJP’: Ravneet Bittu’s Dig Resurfaces Amid AAP Crisis
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal
Weather Alert: India Meteorological Department issues yellow warning amid rising temperatures
Breaking: Sanjay Singh alleges crackdown on AAP’s social media in Gujarat
Breaking: Fresh “Sheesh Mahal” row resurfaces against Arvind Kejriwal over Lodhi Estate residence
Counterattack: Aam Aadmi Party calls BJP claims fake, demands transparency
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget