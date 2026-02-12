The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its attack on Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, alleging that his claim of meeting Jeffrey Epstein only as part of a delegation is “completely false” and contradicted by documentary evidence.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday, AAP National Media In-Charge Anurag Dhanda said, “A minister of the Modi Government has, for the first time, openly admitted that he met Jeffrey Epstein. But he did not tell the full truth. He said he met him only as part of a delegation and never alone or in a personal capacity.”

Dhanda claimed that Puri met Epstein multiple times not with any official delegation, but alone and in his capacity as a senior BJP leader after the formation of the Modi Government.

‘Advice Had Been Very Useful And Beneficial’

According to Dhanda, Puri’s first meeting with Epstein took place in October 2014, after he had joined the BJP. “Hardeep Singh Puri’s first meeting with Epstein took place in October 2014. By that time, he had joined the BJP and was meeting Epstein not as an officer but as a senior BJP leader. The documents show that Epstein asked him how useful and beneficial his advice had been. Hardeep Singh Puri replied that, from his perspective, it had been very useful and beneficial. After this, Hardeep Singh Puri told Epstein that he would like to come on the 8th or 10th to provide complete details,” Dhanda said.

He added that a personal meeting was fixed for October 10, 2014 at 12 noon.

Dhanda alleged that another meeting took place on February 4, 2015, and that Puri remained in direct contact with Epstein. He cited email exchanges purportedly inviting Puri to Epstein’s residence in New York and claimed meetings were held in January 2016 and January 5, 2017 at the same residential address.

Questions Over Informal Communication

Dhanda said the manner of communication reflected familiarity. “The way he was being invited informally shows how deep their friendship was. Hardeep Singh Puri replied that he would come at 11 am the next morning. The next morning, confirmation was sent that they would meet at 11 am at Jeffrey’s home. On January 5, 2017, they met again, with the same residential address and time given,” he said.

He further alleged that in May 2017, Puri confirmed another meeting, which took place on May 19, 2017, with the timing altered from 12 noon to 11 am and then to 10:30 am. “Each time the time was changed, he immediately accepted. Was he working for Epstein? His conduct clearly shows that Epstein was dominating him,” Dhanda said.

Referring to additional emails, Dhanda said Epstein’s office had asked whether Puri would be available on January 9 at 5:30 pm to meet at his residence, to which Puri allegedly replied affirmatively without negotiating the time.

Demand For Resignation And Probe

The AAP leader questioned the nature of discussions held during these meetings and asked whether Puri was speaking in a personal capacity or lobbying on behalf of the Modi Government.

“In 2017, he was made a minister, and right up until that point, he was continuously meeting Epstein. He said the advice had been fruitful. Was he rewarded with a ministerial post because of these activities? After becoming a minister, how was this lobby used?” Dhanda asked.

He demanded that Puri step down immediately. “Indian agencies should examine these documents and meetings to determine which businesses were being discussed. Until the investigation is complete, he should step down as Union Minister. It is deeply shameful that the name of our ministers and the Prime Minister is being associated with a person convicted of crimes involving thousands of minor girls,” he said.

Allegations Extend To PMO

Dhanda further claimed that several documents had not yet been made public by the United States and questioned whether there had been any similar meetings or communications involving the Prime Minister’s Office or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Have there been similar meetings or conversations between Epstein and the Prime Minister’s Office or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in exchange for which India is accepting unilateral demands from the United States? The manner in which the ceasefire with Pakistan and trade deals were carried out cannot be accepted by any sovereign nation. This is like behaving as a subordinate, and the country will not accept it,” he said.

Concluding, Dhanda reiterated that the matter required a full investigation. “A minister of the Modi Government admitted that he met Epstein but attempted to claim it was only as part of a delegation. These documents completely expose that claim and show that personal meetings took place, advice was sought, and reports were given. In such circumstances, the Modi Government’s claim that it is entirely clean in the Epstein file matter cannot be trusted,” he said.