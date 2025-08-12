Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing

Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing

The Supreme Court stated that Aadhaar cards and EPIC are not proof of citizenship during a Bihar SIR case hearing. Kapil Sibal, representing petitioners, argued these documents were being rejected.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 04:03 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court, during a hearing in the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) case on Tuesday, said that Aadhaar cards and Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) are not proof of citizenship. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi is hearing the case.

During the arguments, Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners, said: "Aadhaar, ration, and EPIC cards not being accepted." "They [Block Level Officers] are not accepting Aadhaar; if I say I'm a citizen of India, the burden is on them [to prove it] - but none of this has happened. It states that only information is to be provided. Sibal referred to Rule 13 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, which says every objection to a proposed inclusion of a name shall be in Form 7 and made by some person whose name is in the roll," he was quoted by legal news media website Live Law.

Justice Kant, however, said: "They're right in saying they can't be accepted as conclusive proof."

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who, too, is appearing on behalf of the petitioners, said: ": Electoral roll is presumptively held not to be valid solely on the ground of citizenship. You cannot have a system where citizenship is doubted for 5 crore people." "Those [already] on the rolls can't be dealt with a negative presumption. This case deserves interim intervention," he added when the SC said the entire exercise can be set aside even if its illegality is established as late as September.

Singhvi further alleged that in putting the onus of proving citizenship entirely on the voters, the government had reversed the system of revising the rolls. "In the guise of revising, they're doing an exercise reversing the burden of proving citizenship."

He also pointed out that the summary revision of rolls, which was conducted 8-10 months ago, took 2.5 months. Hence, just 1 month can't be enough for 5 crore people."

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
India
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
World
Trump's Gift To Pakistan's Asim Munir: US Designates Baloch Separatists As Terror Group
Trump's Gift To Pakistan's Asim Munir: US Designates Baloch Separatists As Terror Group
Cities
Who Is Minta Devi? The 124-Year-Old 'Voter' From Bihar Trending On X
Who Is Minta Devi? The 124-Year-Old 'Voter' From Bihar Trending On X
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget