Aadhaar Card New Rules From 1 November: Know These Things Before Making Any Updates

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is set to make the Aadhaar update process faster, simpler, and entirely digital. Starting November 1, 2025, Aadhaar cardholders will be able to modify personal details, including name, address, date of birth, and mobile number, online. The upgraded digital system aims to eliminate the need for in-person visits to Aadhaar Seva Kendras and end time-consuming paperwork. UIDAI’s new rules are designed to enhance convenience, transparency, and accessibility for millions of Aadhaar users across India.

Rule 1: Aadhaar Updates Made Easier

Aadhaar holders can update personal details such as name, address, date of birth, and contact number entirely online. The updated process will verify information automatically through linked government databases, such as PAN or passport records, reducing the need for document uploads or manual verification. However, biometric updates, including fingerprints, iris scans, or photographs, will still require a visit to an authorised Aadhaar Seva Kendra for identity verification.

Rule 2: New Fee Structure For Aadhaar Changes

UIDAI has introduced a revised fee structure for Aadhaar updates. Changes in demographic details will cost Rs 75, while biometric updates will be priced at Rs 125. Online document updates will remain free until June 14, 2026, after which similar charges will apply.Children aged 5-7 years and 15-17 years will continue to receive free biometric updates as part of UIDAI’s child enrolment policy.

Rule 3: Aadhaar-PAN Link Made Compulsory

Starting November 1, 2025, Aadhaar-PAN linking becomes mandatory. Individuals must link both documents by December 31, 2025, to avoid PAN deactivation from January 1, 2026. New PAN applicants will also require Aadhaar authentication during registration. Banks and financial institutions have been instructed to adopt simplified e-KYC verification using OTP, video calls, or in-person Aadhaar confirmation, ensuring a faster, paperless, and more transparent process.

How To Update Aadhaar Details Online

Visit the official UIDAI portal.

Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Choose “Update Aadhaar” and select the field you wish to modify.

Upload relevant documents, if required.

Submit the request and track progress online.

Once verified, changes will automatically reflect in your Aadhaar profile.

What Users Should Keep In Mind

UIDAI has confirmed that online Aadhaar updates will remain free until June 14, 2026, giving users ample time to correct or update details without paying a fee. To ensure a smooth experience, make sure your mobile number is already linked with your Aadhaar card, as this is essential for OTP-based verification. Users are also advised to keep supporting documents ,such as PAN, passport, or utility bills, readily available for faster approval.