Dharmendra Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, Family Says 'No Cause For Concern'

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who will turn 90 in December, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, sparking concern among fans after reports of his hospitalisation surfaced online. However, according to a report, the actor has only been admitted for routine medical evaluations.

Dharmendra under observation for routine check-ups

The legendary actor, known fondly as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” was admitted earlier this week for a series of standard tests. A source close to the family told Hindustan Times, “Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to be worried about as he is absolutely fine.”

According to the insider, Dharmendra personally chose to stay at the hospital for a few days to complete all the required tests in one go, instead of travelling back and forth. “Dharmendra undergoes multiple routine tests that usually take around two to three days to complete. Given that he is 89, daily travel can be tiring at this age. Hence, he himself chose to stay at the hospital and finish all the tests at once instead of commuting back and forth each day,” the source said.

The insider also added that Dharmendra’s sons — actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol — are keeping close tabs on his condition despite their busy shooting schedules. “His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are currently occupied with their respective film shoots, are keeping a close eye on their father’s health and staying updated on the medical tests and the results,” the source told Hindustan Times.

Dharmendra’s recent health and upcoming projects

The actor, who underwent cataract surgery in April this year, continues to maintain a steady pace in both his personal and professional life. Married to actor-politician Hema Malini, Dharmendra remains one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished icons.

On the work front, he was last seen in “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” (2024) alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next release, Sriram Raghavan’s “Ikkis,” will see him sharing screen space with Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher. The war drama, inspired by the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, is slated for a December 2024 release.