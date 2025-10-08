Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Hails Indian Air Force’s Bravery, Discipline On 93rd Air Force Day

PM Modi Hails Indian Air Force’s Bravery, Discipline On 93rd Air Force Day

The 93rd Indian Air Force Day is being celebrated at the Hindon Air Force Station, honouring the valour and dedication of the men and women in blue who safeguard the nation's skies.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the Air Warriors and their families on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day, hailing the forces for continuing to make every Indian proud.

In a post on X, PM Modi posted, "Greetings to all the courageous Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force epitomises bravery, discipline and precision."

"They have played a vital role in safeguarding our skies, including during the most challenging situations. Their role during natural calamities is also very commendable. Their commitment, professionalism and indomitable spirit continue to make every Indian proud," he added.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces, was officially established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force of British India.

Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and conduct aerial warfare during armed conflicts. The force has since evolved into one of the most formidable air powers in the world.

The 93rd Indian Air Force Day is being celebrated at the Hindon Air Force Station, honouring the valour and dedication of the men and women in blue who safeguard the nation's skies.

This year's celebrations carried a special tribute to Operation Sindoor, a defining moment in the IAF's legacy.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi arrived at the Hindon Airbase to mark the occasion.

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh inspected the ceremonial parade, held to honour the guardians of India's skies and their bravery during Operation Sindoor.

The Air Force's rapid deployment capabilities were on full display during the operation, which took place in May 2025 as part of India's military retaliation following the Pahalgam attack.

Air warriors carried out a grand march past alongside fighter jets showcased on the tarmac, as spectators witnessed the strength and precision of India's air power.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 08 Oct 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
IAF Modi Indian Air Force Prime Minister Operation Sindoor
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 10 Facts About India's New AI-Enabled Aviation Hub
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport: 10 Facts About India's Largest Greenfield Aviation Project
Cities
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Election 2025
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget