Explorer
7 Of Family Feared Dead As Landslide Hits J&K's Reasi, Rescue Ops Underway
A landslide hit Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday. A house was collapsed in the landslide, killing seven people of the family.
At least seven people were feared dead after a landslide and flash floods hit Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday. A rescue operation is underway in the area.
According to news agency PTI, a landslide flattened a residential house in the Mahore area in Reasi, causing the casualties.
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
3 Dead, 2 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
World
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
World
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
World
India-Japan Ties Get Major Boost As Modi Targets Record 10 Trillion Yen Investment In Next 10 Years
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement