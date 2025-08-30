Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
7 Of Family Feared Dead As Landslide Hits J&K's Reasi, Rescue Ops Underway

A landslide hit Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday. A house was collapsed in the landslide, killing seven people of the family.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
At least seven people were feared dead after a landslide and flash floods hit Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday. A rescue operation is underway in the area.

According to news agency PTI, a landslide flattened a residential house in the Mahore area in Reasi, causing the casualties.

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Reasi Reasi Landslide
