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HomeNewsIndia15-Day Revision, Daily Special Classes: UP Unveils Major School Learning Push

15-Day Revision, Daily Special Classes: UP Unveils Major School Learning Push

Education reforms in Uttar Pradesh have increasingly moved beyond enrolment and infrastructure improvements to focus on actual learning outcomes.

Reported By : Sagarika Chakraborty | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 09:20 PM (IST)

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a statewide “Catch-Up Teaching Campaign” aimed at eliminating learning gaps among schoolchildren and ensuring that no student falls behind academically.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a 15-day revision learning programme will be conducted for all students in July 2026. This will be followed by special catch-up teaching sessions of 20 to 30 minutes every day in schools from August 2026 to January 2027.

The initiative comes after the government's efforts to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy through the NIPUN Bharat Mission and is focused on supporting students who have not yet reached expected learning levels.

Aligned With NEP 2020 

Prepared in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, the programme seeks to provide academic support based on the individual learning needs of every student.

The state government believes that learning gaps, if left unaddressed, can adversely affect students’ future academic progress. To tackle this challenge, schools will implement a structured, systematic and outcome-oriented strategy.

Focus Shifts From Access To Learning Outcomes

Education reforms in Uttar Pradesh have increasingly moved beyond enrolment and infrastructure improvements to focus on actual learning outcomes.

Through initiatives such as the NIPUN Bharat Mission, teacher training programmes, digital monitoring systems and now the Catch-Up Teaching Campaign, the government aims to ensure that every child receives meaningful learning support.

Officials expect the initiative to become a significant step towards building a quality-driven, inclusive and outcome-oriented education system.

Activity-Based Learning To Play Key Role

The campaign will extend beyond textbook-based instruction and incorporate learning linked to local environments, everyday experiences and activity-based methods.

Schools will make extensive use of Teaching-Learning Materials (TLMs), mathematics kits, library books, charts, posters and locally available resources.

Students’ interest in learning will be encouraged through game-based activities, storytelling, illustrations, writing exercises, group work and participatory classroom practices.

Special Focus On Identifying Learning Difficulties

A key component of the programme will be identifying and addressing students’ learning challenges.

Through error analysis, teachers will assess where and why students are struggling and develop targeted interventions. Teaching approaches such as ‘I Do-We Do-You Do’, peer learning, pair learning and cooperative learning will be used to improve confidence, collaboration and problem-solving skills.

The programme also aims to ensure that no student feels weak, isolated or neglected during the learning process.

Baseline And Endline Assessments To Track Progress

To make the initiative outcome-oriented, students will undergo both baseline and endline assessments, with their progress documented regularly.

Academic Resource Persons (ARPs), State Resource Group (SRG) members, DIET mentors and Block Education Officers will periodically review implementation and outcomes.

School Management Committees and parents will also play an active role to ensure children receive a supportive learning environment both in school and at home.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How will the campaign identify and address students' learning difficulties?

Teachers will use error analysis to understand student struggles and apply targeted interventions. Approaches like 'I Do-We Do-You Do', peer, and cooperative learning will be employed.

What kind of teaching methods will be used in the Catch-Up Teaching Campaign?

The campaign will use activity-based learning, incorporating TLMs, math kits, and local resources. Game-based activities, storytelling, illustrations, and group work will be encouraged.

How will student progress be tracked during the campaign?

Students will undergo baseline and endline assessments, with their progress documented regularly. Academic Resource Persons and officials will review implementation and outcomes periodically.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 09:20 PM (IST)
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15-Day Revision Daily Special Classes UP Major School Learning
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