India Watching Iran Developments Closely, No Evacuation Planned: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told Parliament on Friday that the Indian government is closely tracking the evolving situation in Iran following protests triggered by economic stagnation. Speaking during the Budget Session, Jaishankar said Indian missions are in constant touch with citizens on the ground, including students, and are providing assistance and advisories as required. He clarified that there is currently no plan for a special evacuation, as Iran’s airspace remains open and commercial flights continue to operate.

No Indians Considered Stranded

Addressing the House, Jaishankar said the government does not view Indians in Iran as stranded at present, citing ongoing air connectivity between Iran, India and other regional countries.

“Since Iran’s airspace is open and regular flights are operating, there is no requirement at this stage for any special evacuation exercise,” he said, adding that authorities are continuously assessing the situation in case conditions change.

He also confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Tehran is maintaining regular contact with Indian nationals and offering guidance and support wherever needed.

Officials have advised Indians who wish to leave Iran to use available commercial flight options.

Around 10,000 Indians Across 16 Provinces

Jaishankar informed Parliament that an estimated 9,000 to 10,000 Indian citizens are currently living across 16 provinces in Iran. The community includes students and their families, workers, pilgrims, tourists, businesspeople and seafarers.

He said the government is ensuring that accurate information reaches these groups through diplomatic channels, while monitoring developments linked to protests and regional security.

The minister underlined that India is taking a cautious, situation-based approach, keeping contingency plans ready if circumstances deteriorate.

Talks Held With Iranian Foreign Minister

Jaishankar also disclosed that he recently spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the unfolding situation in Iran and neighbouring areas. He said India remains engaged with multiple stakeholders as part of its broader diplomatic outreach.

The government’s position, he noted, is to prioritise the safety of Indian nationals while maintaining close diplomatic coordination.

Jaishankar’s statement comes amid heightened international attention on Iran following protests linked to economic pressures, with several countries issuing travel advisories. India, however, has so far stopped short of announcing any emergency extraction, stressing that normal air operations are continuing and that embassy channels remain fully active.