High-Stakes US-Iran Nuclear Talks Open Via Oman

Iran and the United States launched high-stakes indirect negotiations on Friday through Omani mediation, aiming to bridge deep divisions over Tehran’s nuclear programme even as tensions on the ground escalated sharply. While both sides signalled openness to diplomacy, disagreements over widening the agenda threatened to derail talks. Adding to the uncertainty, the US embassy issued an urgent advisory asking American citizens to leave Iran immediately, fuelling fears that fragile diplomacy could give way to a wider Middle East confrontation.

Nuclear-Only Talks, But Agenda Row Looms

An Iranian official told Reuters that formal talks had not yet begun, though Tehran’s demands had already been conveyed to Washington via Oman. Indirect negotiations were expected to follow a meeting between the top US negotiator and Oman’s foreign minister, continuing the shuttle diplomacy model used in previous rounds.

Washington has said it wants discussions to go beyond the nuclear file to include Iran’s ballistic missile programme, support for armed groups across the region and domestic human rights issues. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this week that any revived diplomacy must address these wider concerns.

Tehran, however, has pushed back strongly. Iranian sources warned that any involvement of United States Central Command or regional military officials could jeopardise the process. Iran has insisted that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff focus solely on nuclear issues in Muscat.

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who previously helped mediate Gaza ceasefire efforts, is also expected to take part.

US Embassy Issues Urgent Exit Advisory

Even as diplomacy edged forward, tensions intensified inside Iran. The US embassy on Friday urged American citizens to leave the country immediately by road, air or sea, warning they should not expect assistance from the US government.

Authorities in Iran have reportedly increased security, blocked roads in several areas and begun limiting air travel. Airlines are scaling back or cancelling flights to and from Iran, the advisory said, prompting Washington to tell its nationals to depart without delay.

The parallel tracks of fragile negotiations and emergency travel warnings have heightened fears of escalation, with regional observers warning that failure in Muscat could quickly spill into a broader crisis.