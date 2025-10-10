Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Embassy Reopening To Security Assurances: Top Takeaways From Jaishankar-Muttaqi Meeting

The meeting reflects India’s pragmatic approach in Afghanistan, balancing security imperatives against growing geopolitical competition with China and Pakistan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India hosted a high‑level Taliban delegation from Afghanistan, led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in New Delhi today. The talks marked a significant diplomatic engagement nearly four years after the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan, signalling India’s intent to maintain influence in Kabul despite ongoing uncertainties. Key issues on the agenda included regional stability, security concerns, humanitarian aid, trade, and people‑to‑people ties. Both sides signalled a cautious willingness to engage, balancing strategic priorities with developmental cooperation. Analysts say the outcome could shape India’s diplomatic and security policies in Afghanistan for the months ahead.

Top 5 Takeaways From The Meeting

1. India To reopen Its Embassy In Kabul
India plans to restore its embassy in Afghanistan, upgrading the current technical mission to full diplomatic status. This move underscores India’s intent to deepen official engagement and maintain a presence in Kabul despite political uncertainties.

2. Reaffirming Afghan Sovereignty And Independence
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated India’s support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. Engagement will focus on developmental cooperation rather than formal recognition of the Taliban regime.

3. Taliban Assure No Anti‑India Operations From Afghan Soil
The Taliban gave assurances that Afghanistan would not allow its territory to be used for attacks against other countries. This pledge addresses longstanding Indian concerns regarding cross‑border militancy.

4. Emphasis On Trade & People‑To‑People Ties
Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as humanitarian aid, education, health and trade. Muttaqi highlighted historical and cultural links, describing India as a ‘close friend’, while India emphasised a consultative mechanism for ongoing engagement.

5. Strategic Signalling Amid Regional Competition
The meeting reflects India’s pragmatic approach in Afghanistan, balancing security imperatives against growing geopolitical competition with China and Pakistan. It also signals the Taliban’s desire for diplomatic legitimacy and engagement with influential regional players.

The discussions underline India’s focus on security, development, and influence in Afghanistan, as Jaishankar emphasised: “A meeting between us in person has a special value in allowing us to exchange perspectives, identify common interests and forge closer cooperation.”

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amir Khan Muttaqi Afghanistan INDIA JAISHANKAR
