Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi issued a strong warning to Pakistan on Friday during his visit to India as a series of explosions rocked Kabul late Thursday evening.

The cause of the blast, which comes amid Afghanistan's diplomatic tension with common neighbour Pakistan, is yet to be ascertained. The extent of loss of lives also remains unclear.

Spokesperson for the Taliban government, Zabiullah Mujahid, confirmed that an explosion was heard in the capital city, adding that the cause was under investigation.

#WATCH | Delhi | Afghanistan FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi says, "... The courage of Afghans should not be tested. If someone wants to do this, they should ask the Soviet Union, America and NATO, so that they can explain that it is not good to play games with Afghanistan..."… pic.twitter.com/Ja1DfSkL9m — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

'Wrong Step By Pak'

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, addressing the media in New Delhi on Friday, blamed Pakistan for the attack and said such issues cannot be resolved by strength.

"I think it’s a wrong step by the Pakistan government. Such issues cannot be resolved by strength," Muttaqi said during a press conference after meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"The courage of Afghans should not be tested. If someone wants to do this, they should ask the Soviet Union, America and NATO, so that they can explain that it is not good to play games with Afghanistan...," he added.