Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Not Good To Play Games With Afghanistan': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul

'Not Good To Play Games With Afghanistan': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul

He blamed Pakistan for the Kabul attack, emphasising that force won't resolve issues. The Taliban confirmed the explosion and are investigating the cause.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 04:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi issued a strong warning to Pakistan on Friday during his visit to India as a series of explosions rocked Kabul late Thursday evening. 

The cause of the blast, which comes amid Afghanistan's diplomatic tension with common neighbour Pakistan, is yet to be ascertained. The extent of loss of lives also remains unclear. 

Spokesperson for the Taliban government, Zabiullah Mujahid, confirmed that an explosion was heard in the capital city, adding that the cause was under investigation. 

'Wrong Step By Pak'

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, addressing the media in New Delhi on Friday, blamed Pakistan for the attack and said such issues cannot be resolved by strength. 

"I think it’s a wrong step by the Pakistan government. Such issues cannot be resolved by strength," Muttaqi said during a press conference after meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. 

"The courage of Afghans should not be tested. If someone wants to do this, they should ask the Soviet Union, America and NATO, so that they can explain that it is not good to play games with Afghanistan...," he added. 

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amir Khan Muttaqi Pakistan Afghanistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Not Good To Play Games With Afghanistan': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul
'Not Good To Play Games...': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul
World
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
India
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
India
'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy
'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy
Advertisement

Videos

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Prashant Kishor To Meet Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh', Says Sources | ABP News
42-Year-Old Professional Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away, Heart Attack Confirmed As The Cause | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Seats Allotment To Be Announced Soon', Says Chirag Paswan | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget