Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 August 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 August 2026"

‘I Will Defend RSS’: Rahul Gandhi Makes Big Statement, Says Everyone Has Right To Freedom Of Expression Rahul Gandhi said he would defend the RSS’s right to free speech, while accusing the Modi government of suppressing dissent and student voices. Read More

25-Year-Old Youth From Haryana Stabbed To Death In Frankfurt, Family Awaits Answers A 25-year-old Haryana youth who served in the French Army was stabbed to death in Frankfurt, Germany, with his family seeking answers. Read More

Sloganeering, Stalemate And 19% Productivity: How Parliament’s Monsoon Session Played Out Parliament’s Monsoon Session ended with 12 Bills passed, but repeated disruptions limited debate, with Lok Sabha productivity at 19% and Rajya Sabha at 39%. Read More

‘Fake Intelligence More Dangerous’: Iran Warns Trump Over ‘Full Control’ Of Hormuz Iran warns of a bigger Hormuz miscalculation after Trump claims US has “full control”, with Araghchi calling fake intelligence more dangerous than fake news. Read More

Rakhi Sawant To Judge Drag Lip-Sync Battle Royale II In Delhi On August 22 Rakhi Sawant will judge Battle Royale II, a drag lip-sync competition at The LaLiT New Delhi on August 22. Joining Zeesh and Lush Monsoon, she will assess performers from across India, while Kitty Su Beauty makes its debut at the event. Read More

'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi Film Leads Sunny Deol Starrer By 81% Awarapan 2 has taken a strong early lead over Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 in advance bookings ahead of their August 14 box office clash. Emraan Hashmi’s sequel has sold significantly more tickets. Read More

Jamal Hossain Seizes Two-Shot Lead With Stunning 63 At Coal India Open Jamal Hossain fired a seven-under 63 to grab a two-shot lead at the rain-hit Coal India Open, with the tournament shortened to 54 holes. Read More

Kshitij Naveed Kaul Takes Lead As Rain Halts Coal India Open In Kolkata Coal India Open 2026: Kshitij Naveed Kaul leads the Coal India Open at 10-under after a four-under 66, with heavy rain suspending the second round in Kolkata. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More