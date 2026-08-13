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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 13 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 August 2026"

  1. ‘I Will Defend RSS’: Rahul Gandhi Makes Big Statement, Says Everyone Has Right To Freedom Of Expression

    Rahul Gandhi said he would defend the RSS’s right to free speech, while accusing the Modi government of suppressing dissent and student voices. Read More

  2. 25-Year-Old Youth From Haryana Stabbed To Death In Frankfurt, Family Awaits Answers

    A 25-year-old Haryana youth who served in the French Army was stabbed to death in Frankfurt, Germany, with his family seeking answers. Read More

  3. Sloganeering, Stalemate And 19% Productivity: How Parliament’s Monsoon Session Played Out

    Parliament’s Monsoon Session ended with 12 Bills passed, but repeated disruptions limited debate, with Lok Sabha productivity at 19% and Rajya Sabha at 39%. Read More

  4. ‘Fake Intelligence More Dangerous’: Iran Warns Trump Over ‘Full Control’ Of Hormuz

    Iran warns of a bigger Hormuz miscalculation after Trump claims US has “full control”, with Araghchi calling fake intelligence more dangerous than fake news. Read More

  5. Rakhi Sawant To Judge Drag Lip-Sync Battle Royale II In Delhi On August 22

    Rakhi Sawant will judge Battle Royale II, a drag lip-sync competition at The LaLiT New Delhi on August 22. Joining Zeesh and Lush Monsoon, she will assess performers from across India, while Kitty Su Beauty makes its debut at the event. Read More

  6. 'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi Film Leads Sunny Deol Starrer By 81%

    Awarapan 2 has taken a strong early lead over Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 in advance bookings ahead of their August 14 box office clash. Emraan Hashmi’s sequel has sold significantly more tickets. Read More

  7. Jamal Hossain Seizes Two-Shot Lead With Stunning 63 At Coal India Open

    Jamal Hossain fired a seven-under 63 to grab a two-shot lead at the rain-hit Coal India Open, with the tournament shortened to 54 holes. Read More

  8. Kshitij Naveed Kaul Takes Lead As Rain Halts Coal India Open In Kolkata

    Coal India Open 2026: Kshitij Naveed Kaul leads the Coal India Open at 10-under after a four-under 66, with heavy rain suspending the second round in Kolkata. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. August 15 Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE Shut For Independence Day Weekend, Details Here

    The NSE and BSE will remain closed on Saturday, August 15, as Independence Day falls on a weekend. Check the August 2026 stock market holiday calendar and upcoming trading holidays. Read More

Before You Go

STUDENT PROTEST: Nursing Students’ Agitation Intensifies in Bhopal, Schoolchildren Protest in Uttarakhand

Published at : 13 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

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Sloganeering, Stalemate And 19% Productivity: How Parliament’s Monsoon Session Played Out
Parliament’s Monsoon Session Ends Amid Disruptions, Lok Sabha Productivity At 19%
Cities
Kolkata: Nurse Found Dead In Hospital Washroom Hours After Joining Night Duty, Probe Underway
Kolkata: Nurse Found Dead In Hospital Washroom; Colleagues Broke Open Door To Recover Body
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‘Just Felt Like It’: Who Is Jaspal Singh, Nihang Sikh Held In Sukhbir Badal Attack?
‘Just Felt Like It’: Who Is Jaspal Singh, Nihang Sikh Held In Sukhbir Badal Attack?
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25-Year-Old Youth From Haryana Stabbed To Death In Frankfurt, Family Awaits Answers
25-Year-Old Youth From Haryana Stabbed To Death In Frankfurt, Family Awaits Answers
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STUDENT PROTEST: Nursing Students’ Agitation Intensifies in Bhopal, Schoolchildren Protest in Uttarakhand
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