Refund Deadline Set: IndiGo Gets Stern Ultimatum From Govt After Week-Long Chaos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IndiGo’s days-long disruption showed signs of easing on Sunday, with the airline reporting that operations were gradually returning to normal across most routes. Crowds at several major airports thinned as services stabilised, and IndiGo claimed flights had resumed on nearly all sectors. The airline confirmed it was now operating to 137 of its 138 destinations but admitted that restoring public confidence would take time following last week’s severe crisis. Despite improvements, cancellations and operational strain continued across multiple airports.

Top 10 Highlights You Need To Know