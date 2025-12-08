SC Declines Urgent Intervention In IndiGo Flight Crisis, Says Govt Taking Necessary Steps

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea linked to the ongoing IndiGo flight disruption, with Chief Justice Surya Kant observing that running an airline is not the court’s responsibility. While recognising the gravity of the situation, he said the government appears to have taken timely steps that are expected to have an impact.

Bench Flags Passenger Hardship

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of large-scale cancellations and delays, observing that millions of passengers remain stranded at airports and may face health-related problems.

“This is a serious matter. Millions of people are stranded at airports. We know this... The government has taken timely steps and taken cognizance of the matter. We know that people may face health problems,” the court said.

Petitioner Cites Staffing Gaps and Poor Communication

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that IndiGo is facing staff shortages and multiple vacancies, which are exacerbating passenger inconvenience. He also alleged that customers were not being adequately informed about cancellations and delays.

Delhi High Court to Hear Separate PIL

A separate public interest petition seeking refunds for affected passengers has been filed before the Delhi High Court. The plea highlighted airport conditions, with the petitioner stating: “We have filed a PIL regarding the Indigo issue. Many people are stranded at airports. The ground conditions at airports are inhumane. We are hoping the court will order Indigo to provide ground support at airports. People have not received refunds.”

A bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gadela has listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday, noting that the government has already issued instructions on the issue.

Plea Seeks Compensation and Alternate Travel

The Supreme Court petition, filed by advocate Narendra Mishra, sought court intervention citing severe passenger hardship and demanded compensation and alternative travel arrangements for those affected by the widespread disruptions.

Government Action Noted by Court

Declining to list the matter for urgent hearing, the Chief Justice said: “We understand that millions of people are stranded at airports. They would have important work and health-related needs. But the Government of India has taken cognizance of the matter. It appears that timely action has been taken. Let us see how the situation unfolds. There is no need for urgent hearing at this stage.”