‘Every Country Has Stupid People’: Marco Rubio On Racist Remarks Against Indians In US

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Secretary Marco Rubio condemns racist remarks against Indian-Americans.

Rubio states offensive comments do not represent American society's values.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday strongly condemned racist remarks targeting Indian-Americans in the United States, asserting that such comments do not reflect American society and would be taken seriously by the administration.

Responding to a question during his India visit, Rubio acknowledged that offensive comments and online abuse do occur, but said every country has individuals who make irresponsible remarks.

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“I’ll take that very seriously about the comments. Every country in the world has stupid people. I’m sure there are stupid people here, and there are stupid people in the United States who make dumb comments all the time,” Rubio said.

'US Is A Very Welcoming Country': Rubio

Emphasising America’s diversity, the US Secretary of State described the US as a “very welcoming country” and said immigrants from across the world, including the Indian diaspora, have contributed immensely to the nation’s growth and development.

“Our nation has been enriched by people who come to our country from all over the world,” he added.

Rubio’s remarks come amid growing concerns over instances of racist abuse and hate speech directed at sections of the Indian-American community on social media and other platforms in recent months.

Rubio Praises Indian Americans

Rubio described Indian-Americans as one of the most accomplished and respected communities in the United States, highlighting their contributions across multiple sectors. He said the Indian diaspora has achieved remarkable success in fields such as technology, business, healthcare and public service. “The Indian diaspora in the United States is extraordinarily successful,” Rubio said. Also Read: Jaishankar, Rubio Hold High-Level Talks In Delhi, Reaffirm India-US Strategic Partnership He also asserted that isolated racist remarks by a small section of individuals should not define the broader India-US relationship or American society. “There are people everywhere who hold ignorant views,” Rubio said, adding that such comments do not represent the values of the United States as a whole.