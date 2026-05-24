Marco Rubio strongly condemned racist remarks targeting Indian-Americans, stating they do not reflect American society and are taken seriously by the administration.
‘Every Country Has Stupid People’: Marco Rubio On Racist Remarks Against Indians In US
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned racist remarks against Indian-Americans, calling the US a welcoming nation and praising the Indian diaspora’s success across sectors.
- US Secretary Marco Rubio condemns racist remarks against Indian-Americans.
- Rubio states offensive comments do not represent American society's values.
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday strongly condemned racist remarks targeting Indian-Americans in the United States, asserting that such comments do not reflect American society and would be taken seriously by the administration.
Responding to a question during his India visit, Rubio acknowledged that offensive comments and online abuse do occur, but said every country has individuals who make irresponsible remarks.
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“I’ll take that very seriously about the comments. Every country in the world has stupid people. I’m sure there are stupid people here, and there are stupid people in the United States who make dumb comments all the time,” Rubio said.
4 दिवसीय भारत दौरे पर आए अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री मार्को रुबियो से प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान USA में भारतीयों के खिलाफ होने वाले Racism को लेकर सवाल किया गया, सुनिए उन्होंने क्या जवाब दिया!#MarcoRubio #Racism #USIndiaRelations #ABPNews pic.twitter.com/RY3K4iBldv— ABP News (@ABPNews) May 24, 2026
'US Is A Very Welcoming Country': Rubio
Emphasising America’s diversity, the US Secretary of State described the US as a “very welcoming country” and said immigrants from across the world, including the Indian diaspora, have contributed immensely to the nation’s growth and development.
“Our nation has been enriched by people who come to our country from all over the world,” he added.
Rubio’s remarks come amid growing concerns over instances of racist abuse and hate speech directed at sections of the Indian-American community on social media and other platforms in recent months.
Rubio Praises Indian Americans
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Marco Rubio's stance on racist remarks targeting Indian-Americans?
How did Marco Rubio describe the United States in response to diversity concerns?
Marco Rubio described the US as a 'very welcoming country,' emphasizing its diversity and the significant contributions of immigrants, including the Indian diaspora.