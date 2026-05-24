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HomeNews‘Every Country Has Stupid People’: Marco Rubio On Racist Remarks Against Indians In US

‘Every Country Has Stupid People’: Marco Rubio On Racist Remarks Against Indians In US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned racist remarks against Indian-Americans, calling the US a welcoming nation and praising the Indian diaspora’s success across sectors.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 24 May 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Secretary Marco Rubio condemns racist remarks against Indian-Americans.
  • Rubio states offensive comments do not represent American society's values.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday strongly condemned racist remarks targeting Indian-Americans in the United States, asserting that such comments do not reflect American society and would be taken seriously by the administration.

Responding to a question during his India visit, Rubio acknowledged that offensive comments and online abuse do occur, but said every country has individuals who make irresponsible remarks.

Also Read: India-US Share Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism: Jaishankar At Press Briefing With Rubio

“I’ll take that very seriously about the comments. Every country in the world has stupid people. I’m sure there are stupid people here, and there are stupid people in the United States who make dumb comments all the time,” Rubio said.

'US Is A Very Welcoming Country': Rubio

Emphasising America’s diversity, the US Secretary of State described the US as a “very welcoming country” and said immigrants from across the world, including the Indian diaspora, have contributed immensely to the nation’s growth and development.

“Our nation has been enriched by people who come to our country from all over the world,” he added.

Rubio’s remarks come amid growing concerns over instances of racist abuse and hate speech directed at sections of the Indian-American community on social media and other platforms in recent months.

Rubio Praises Indian Americans

Rubio described Indian-Americans as one of the most accomplished and respected communities in the United States, highlighting their contributions across multiple sectors. He said the Indian diaspora has achieved remarkable success in fields such as technology, business, healthcare and public service.

“The Indian diaspora in the United States is extraordinarily successful,” Rubio said.

Also Read: Jaishankar, Rubio Hold High-Level Talks In Delhi, Reaffirm India-US Strategic Partnership

He also asserted that isolated racist remarks by a small section of individuals should not define the broader India-US relationship or American society.

“There are people everywhere who hold ignorant views,” Rubio said, adding that such comments do not represent the values of the United States as a whole.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Marco Rubio's stance on racist remarks targeting Indian-Americans?

Marco Rubio strongly condemned racist remarks targeting Indian-Americans, stating they do not reflect American society and are taken seriously by the administration.

How did Marco Rubio describe the United States in response to diversity concerns?

Marco Rubio described the US as a 'very welcoming country,' emphasizing its diversity and the significant contributions of immigrants, including the Indian diaspora.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar US-India Relationship Marco Rubio US India Relationship Racism Against Indian Americans
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