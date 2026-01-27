8th Pay Commission Alert: Salaries Could Nearly Double-5 States Likely To Roll Out First

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Speculation is mounting around the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, with projections suggesting salaries and pensions could see a significant rise once the new framework comes into force. While the Centre is yet to announce a final timeline, economically stronger states are expected to move first, following the pattern of previous Pay Commissions. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Assam are among the front-runners, raising expectations of early relief for millions of government employees and pensioners amid persistent inflationary pressures.

UP, Maharashtra To Lead As States Gear Up

Based on past rollouts, Uttar Pradesh is likely to be among the first to implement the recommendations, given it has the highest number of government employees and previously adopted 100% of the Centre’s Pay Commission proposals. Maharashtra’s strong fiscal position is also expected to help fast-track adoption.

Assam has already announced that it will soon implement the Eighth Pay Commission recommendations, while Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are also seen as potential early movers. States that fully accept the central government’s proposals are expected to witness the largest increases in salaries and pensions, with employees in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra projected to gain the most.

Officials indicate that once approved, the revised pay structure will apply across grades, with lower-level employees likely to benefit more if a higher fitment factor is finalised. Pensioners are also expected to receive relief under the new scale.

Who Gains Most & Why It Matters

At the core of the revision is the fitment factor, which determines how existing basic pay translates into the new salary structure. If set high, it could substantially raise take-home pay, along with allowances such as Dearness Allowance and House Rent Allowance.

The Pay Commission’s broader objective is to align government salaries with rising living costs. With inflation continuing to squeeze household budgets, the proposed hike is seen as essential to restoring purchasing power and ensuring financial stability for employees and retirees alike.

Beyond individual benefits, the revised pay structure is also expected to stimulate local economies as increased spending power flows into markets.

While formal approval and parliamentary processes remain pending, employee unions are pushing for swift implementation. If past trends are any indication, early-adopting states could roll out the new scales soon after the Centre clears the recommendations.

For now, government staff and pensioners are watching closely, hopeful that the 8th Pay Commission will deliver long-awaited financial relief in challenging economic times.